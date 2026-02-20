Arkansas releases update on Karter Knox

Arkansas wing Karter Knox had a “successful procedure” to repair his left knee meniscus in Houston (Texas) on Wednesday by Dr. Walt Lowe but there is no set time for his return, according to a statement from the team.

Knox missed the Razorbacks’ 117-115 two overtime road loss to Alabama and has only played in one game during the month of February in which he logged only six minutes and finished with a single point off of one free throw.

The Tampa (Fla.) native has averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22 games with 18 starts in 2025-26.

