Arkansas resumes SEC play with Top 10 showdown against Florida

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-4, 3-3 SEC) shift focus back to their SEC slate with a Top 10 series against the No. 3 Florida Gators (31-2, 8-1 SEC) at Bogle Park this weekend.

Both teams rank in the top half of the SEC in major categories. Offensively, Florida is second (.389 team BA) with Arkansas right behind at third (.383). In the circle, Florida ranks fifth (2.05 ERA) and Arkansas sixth (2.41 ERA) and the squads are tied for fifth defensively with a .982 fielding percentage.

“They are really complete,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said of the Gators. “We have similar styles, similar production, a lot of it is really close and they are playing really well right now coming off of the series win over Tennessee. (Ace pitcher Keagan) Rothrock looks as good as she has ever looked and they are getting production throughout.”

Currently riding a five-game win streak, a non-conference sweep of UConn is sandwiched between in-state victories over Central Arkansas and the Hogs took care of the Bears in Conway 11-2 in six innings Tuesday night.

HawgBeat has you covered on the statistical comparison, weekend schedule and opposing players to watch between the Razorbacks and Huskies.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Florida Batting average .383 .389 OPS 1.135 1.118 Runs per game 9.3 9.2 Home runs 49 71 Stolen bases (success rate) 26 (93%) 26 (96%) ERA 2.41 2.05 Opponent batting average .216 .192 Fielding percentage .982 .982

Young Arms Stepping Up In Ace’s Absence

Senior ace southpaw Robyn Herron has not played since the series opener at Alabama while nursing a knee injury and is “getting better” per Deifel, but still “day-to-day.”

“She still has not done full workouts so we are going to be very mindful and conservative,” Deifel said. “It is something that structurally she is fine, it is just a nagging thing that if we do not take the time now it is something that is going to linger and we do not want it to linger for the long haul. When she gets the go, she is going to go.”

Herron has thrown 51 1/3 innings for the Hogs, sophomore Payton Burnham is behind her (42.1) and true freshman Saylor Timmerman (41.2) has also surpassed 40 innings pitched.

Woodlawn alumna Lillie-Faye McWhorter, who was a part of the 2025 signing class with Timmerman, got her second start of the season in Friday’s series opener against UConn. McWhorter earned the win after twirling 4 innings of 3-hit ball, surrendering 2 earned runs, 3 walks and striking out 3 batters.

“I feel like she is at the most confident version we have seen of her,” Deifel said of McWhorter. “She was sick over the break so coming back and just balancing getting her strength back and feeling like you have to get ready, we are seeing the best version of her right now.

“It was really cool to see giving her the ball Friday night and her thriving, just pitching really well. We are still figuring out our staff. Early in the season we just had not had the innings to get the depth. We are still putting those pieces together and Lillie-Faye is a big piece of that so it has been great to see her continue to grind and her confidence just continue to raise.”

On the season, McWhorter is a perfect 2-0 in 6 appearances with a 2.15 earned run average across 13 innings with 9 walks and 11 strikeouts.

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Friday – 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Saturday – 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sunday – 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

FLORIDA OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Keagan Rathrock: 2.23 ERA, 21 GP, 100.2 IP, 66 H, 32 ER, 35 BB, 107 K, .184 BAA

OF Taylor Shumaker: .496/.574/.938, 33 GP, 113 AB, 56 H, 11 2B, 13 HR, 43 RBI, 24 BB, 12 K

C Jocelyn Erickson: .451/.573/.980, 33 GP, 102 AB, 46 H, 6 2B, 16 HR, 50 RBI, 24 BB, 7 K

IF Kenleigh Cahalan: .404/.476/.798, 33 GP, 104 AB, 42 H, 8 2B, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 17 BB, 3 K

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