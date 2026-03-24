Arkansas run-rules in-state foe UCA in midweek clash

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks grabbed a 15-2 win over in-state foe Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night.

Peyton Lee got the start for Arkansas but only lasted two innings. He gave up two hits and one earned run in the outing. He threw just 27 pitches, 15 of which were thrown for strikes.

Parker Coil came on in relief and, in his first inning of work, got two outs on just four pitches. But he hung a breaking ball to Fort Smith native Jeb Allen, who crushed the ball across the fence.

Offense was slow to start for Arkansas, as the Hogs were held without a hit for the first three innings while the Bears grabbed a two-run lead thanks to a single in the second and Allen’s solo home run in the third.

The Diamond Hogs got their first run of the game in the fourth inning with a Zack Stewart solo shot, and grabbed the lead in the fifth for good. They scored 10 runs in the frame. TJ Pompey drew a four-pitch watch and Damian Ruiz singled before Ryder Helfrick walked to load the bases. Stewart walked in a run before Maika Niu found the gap in left-center field to score two more runs and give the Hogs a 5-2 lead.

Nolan Souza drew a walk, and a wild pitch allowed Stewart to score to give the Hogs a 6-2 lead with two runners on and no outs. Carter Rutenbar pinch hit for Kuhio Aloy and smacked a double off the right field wall that chased UCA pitcher Jake Jones.

UCA pitcher Austin Jones issued a walk to Reese Robinett before Pompey — in his second at-bat of the fifth — blasted a grand slam to the Hog Pen in left field to give the Hogs an 11-2 lead.

Arkansas added another four runs in the sixth inning, and all four came via the long ball. Carter Rutenbar smacked the first one and Pompey hit the other. Mark Brissey and Tye Briscoe threw the final two innings and allowed just one baserunner to hold the Bears down and give the Razorbacks the win.

The Diamond Hogs will remain home this weekend with a series against Florida on deck. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will stream on the SEC Network+.

Here’s how the game went down with our inning-by-inning recap.

Starting lineups

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

UCA:

2B Parker Gwyn

DH Keon Moseni

SS Nate Negre

LF Zeb Allen

3B Jack Runsick

CF Jayden Sloan

RF Mark Ross

1B Jagger Schattle

C Zane Denton

Seventh Inning

FINAL: Arkansas 15, UCA 2

DENTON, Zane struck out looking (3-2 SKBBBK)

LAIDLEY, Kea struck out looking (0-2 SSK)

CARTER, Land struck out swinging (1-2 BKFS)

UCA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Sixth Inning

Arkansas 15, UCA 2

UCA

RUNSICK, Jac hit by pitch (0-0)

SLOAN, Jayde struck out looking (0-2 FFFK)

ROSS, Mark struck out looking (3-2 BKFBBK)

SCHATTLE, Ja struck out looking (0-2 KKFK)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Arkansas

Turner reached on a throwing error by ss (2-2 FFBFB)

Souza hit by pitch (2-1 BKB); Turner advanced to second

Rutenbar homered to right field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Souza scored, unearned; Turner advanced to third (14-2)

Robinett grounded out to 3b (3-2 BKFBBF)

Pompey homered to center field, RBI (2-0 BB) (15-2)

Schaefer struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (0-2 KKS)

Peck flied out to rf (0-0)

Inning Summary: 4 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB

Fifth Inning

Arkansas 11, UCA 2

UCA

MOSENI, Keon lined out to cf (1-1 KB)

NEGRE, Nate lined out to cf (1-1 KB)

ALLEN, Zeb lined out to ss (0-1 F)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Arkansas

Pompey walked (3-0 BBBB)

Ruiz singled to center field (0-2 KK); Pompey advanced to second

Kozeal singled to right field, RBI (0-0); Ruiz advanced to third; Pompey scored (2-2)

Stewart walked, RBI (3-2 BKFFFBBB); Helfrick advanced to second; Kozeal advanced to third; Ruiz scored (3-2)

Niu doubled to left center, 2 RBI (0-1 K); Stewart advanced to third; Helfrick scored; Kozeal scored (5-2)

Souza walked (3-2 KBBFBB); Niu advanced to third on a wild pitch; Stewart scored on a wild pitch (6-2)

Souza stole second

Rutenbar doubled to right center, RBI (2-2 KBKBF); Souza advanced to third; Niu scored (7-2)

JONES, Austin to p for JONES, Jake

Robinett walked (3-0 BBBB)

Pompey homered to left field, 4 RBI (0-1 K); Robinett scored; Rutenbar scored; Souza scored (11-2)

Helfrick struck out swinging (2-2 KBBFS)

Stewart lined out to ss (0-0)

Inning Summary: 10 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Fourth Inning

UCA 2, Arkansas 1

UCA

SLOAN, Jayde lined out to lf (2-2 FKBB)

ROSS, Mark singled through the left side (1-2 SKFB

SCHATTLE, Ja lined out to cf (2-1 KBB)

DENTON, Zane doubled down the lf line (0-0); ROSS, Mark advanced to third

GWYN, Parker struck out swinging (3-2 BBFFBS)

UCA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Arkansas

Helfrick grounded out to p (0-0)

Stewart homered to left center, RBI (2-1 UCA)

Niu singled to third base, bunt (0-0)

Souza hit by pitch (0-1 F); Niu advanced to second

Aloy struck out swinging (3-2 SSBBBS)

Robinett fouled out to lf (2-1 BFB)

Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Third Inning

UCA 2, Arkansas 0 (Parker Coil pitching)

UCA

MOSENI, Keon lined out to 2b (0-0)

NEGRE, Nate flied out to rf (0-0)

ALLEN, Zeb homered to right center, RBI (0-2 KS) (2-0)

RUNSICK, Jac grounded out to c (2-2 KBBK)

Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Arkansas

Robinett struck out swinging (2-2 KKBFBS)

Pompey hit by pitch (3-2 BBKSBF)

Ruiz lined out to cf (0-2 FK)

Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted (1-0 B)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Second Inning

UCA 1, Arkansas 0

UCA

ALLEN, Zeb walked (3-0 BBBB)

RUNSICK, Jac popped up to 3b (0-1 K)

ALLEN, Zeb stole second

SLOAN, Jayde struck out swinging (2-2 BKKBS)

ROSS, Mark walked (3-0 BBBB)

SCHATTLE, Ja singled through the right side, RBI (0-0); ROSS, Mark advanced to second; ALLEN, Zeb scored (1-0 UCA)

DENTON, Zane singled to right field (1-0 B); SCHATTLE, Ja advanced to second; ROSS, Mark advanced to third

GWYN, Parker popped up to 3b (0-0)

Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

Arkansas

Niu struck out looking (3-2 BKBSBK)

Souza grounded out to 2b (1-0 B)

Aloy struck out swinging (0-2 KKS)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

First Inning

Arkansas 0, UCA 0

UCA

GWYN, Parker popped up to ss (1-1 FB)

MOSENI, Keon lined out to cf (0-1 K)

NEGRE, Nate struck out swinging (0-2 SFS)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Arkansas

Ruiz struck out swinging (0-2 KFS)

Kozeal walked (3-2 BFFBBB)

Helfrick flied out to cf (1-1 BF)

Stewart grounded out to ss (3-2 BBSBF)

Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

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