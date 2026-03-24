Arkansas run-rules in-state foe UCA in midweek clash
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks grabbed a 15-2 win over in-state foe Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night.
Peyton Lee got the start for Arkansas but only lasted two innings. He gave up two hits and one earned run in the outing. He threw just 27 pitches, 15 of which were thrown for strikes.
Parker Coil came on in relief and, in his first inning of work, got two outs on just four pitches. But he hung a breaking ball to Fort Smith native Jeb Allen, who crushed the ball across the fence.
Offense was slow to start for Arkansas, as the Hogs were held without a hit for the first three innings while the Bears grabbed a two-run lead thanks to a single in the second and Allen’s solo home run in the third.
The Diamond Hogs got their first run of the game in the fourth inning with a Zack Stewart solo shot, and grabbed the lead in the fifth for good. They scored 10 runs in the frame. TJ Pompey drew a four-pitch watch and Damian Ruiz singled before Ryder Helfrick walked to load the bases. Stewart walked in a run before Maika Niu found the gap in left-center field to score two more runs and give the Hogs a 5-2 lead.
Nolan Souza drew a walk, and a wild pitch allowed Stewart to score to give the Hogs a 6-2 lead with two runners on and no outs. Carter Rutenbar pinch hit for Kuhio Aloy and smacked a double off the right field wall that chased UCA pitcher Jake Jones.
UCA pitcher Austin Jones issued a walk to Reese Robinett before Pompey — in his second at-bat of the fifth — blasted a grand slam to the Hog Pen in left field to give the Hogs an 11-2 lead.
Arkansas added another four runs in the sixth inning, and all four came via the long ball. Carter Rutenbar smacked the first one and Pompey hit the other. Mark Brissey and Tye Briscoe threw the final two innings and allowed just one baserunner to hold the Bears down and give the Razorbacks the win.
The Diamond Hogs will remain home this weekend with a series against Florida on deck. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will stream on the SEC Network+.
Here’s how the game went down with our inning-by-inning recap.
Starting lineups
Arkansas:
- LF Damian Ruiz
- SS Camden Kozeal
- C Ryder Helfrick
- RF Zack Stewart
- CF Maika Niu
- 2B Nolan Souza
- DH Kuhio Aloy
- 1B Reese Robinett
- 3B TJ Pompey
UCA:
- 2B Parker Gwyn
- DH Keon Moseni
- SS Nate Negre
- LF Zeb Allen
- 3B Jack Runsick
- CF Jayden Sloan
- RF Mark Ross
- 1B Jagger Schattle
- C Zane Denton
Seventh Inning
FINAL: Arkansas 15, UCA 2
- DENTON, Zane struck out looking (3-2 SKBBBK)
- LAIDLEY, Kea struck out looking (0-2 SSK)
- CARTER, Land struck out swinging (1-2 BKFS)
UCA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Sixth Inning
Arkansas 15, UCA 2
UCA
- RUNSICK, Jac hit by pitch (0-0)
- SLOAN, Jayde struck out looking (0-2 FFFK)
- ROSS, Mark struck out looking (3-2 BKFBBK)
- SCHATTLE, Ja struck out looking (0-2 KKFK)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Arkansas
- Turner reached on a throwing error by ss (2-2 FFBFB)
- Souza hit by pitch (2-1 BKB); Turner advanced to second
- Rutenbar homered to right field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Souza scored, unearned; Turner advanced to third (14-2)
- Robinett grounded out to 3b (3-2 BKFBBF)
- Pompey homered to center field, RBI (2-0 BB) (15-2)
- Schaefer struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (0-2 KKS)
- Peck flied out to rf (0-0)
Inning Summary: 4 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB
Fifth Inning
Arkansas 11, UCA 2
UCA
- MOSENI, Keon lined out to cf (1-1 KB)
- NEGRE, Nate lined out to cf (1-1 KB)
- ALLEN, Zeb lined out to ss (0-1 F)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Arkansas
- Pompey walked (3-0 BBBB)
- Ruiz singled to center field (0-2 KK); Pompey advanced to second
- Kozeal singled to right field, RBI (0-0); Ruiz advanced to third; Pompey scored (2-2)
- Stewart walked, RBI (3-2 BKFFFBBB); Helfrick advanced to second; Kozeal advanced to third; Ruiz scored (3-2)
- Niu doubled to left center, 2 RBI (0-1 K); Stewart advanced to third; Helfrick scored; Kozeal scored (5-2)
- Souza walked (3-2 KBBFBB); Niu advanced to third on a wild pitch; Stewart scored on a wild pitch (6-2)
- Souza stole second
- Rutenbar doubled to right center, RBI (2-2 KBKBF); Souza advanced to third; Niu scored (7-2)
JONES, Austin to p for JONES, Jake
- Robinett walked (3-0 BBBB)
- Pompey homered to left field, 4 RBI (0-1 K); Robinett scored; Rutenbar scored; Souza scored (11-2)
- Helfrick struck out swinging (2-2 KBBFS)
- Stewart lined out to ss (0-0)
Inning Summary: 10 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Fourth Inning
UCA 2, Arkansas 1
UCA
- SLOAN, Jayde lined out to lf (2-2 FKBB)
- ROSS, Mark singled through the left side (1-2 SKFB
- SCHATTLE, Ja lined out to cf (2-1 KBB)
- DENTON, Zane doubled down the lf line (0-0); ROSS, Mark advanced to third
- GWYN, Parker struck out swinging (3-2 BBFFBS)
UCA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB
Arkansas
- Helfrick grounded out to p (0-0)
- Stewart homered to left center, RBI (2-1 UCA)
- Niu singled to third base, bunt (0-0)
- Souza hit by pitch (0-1 F); Niu advanced to second
- Aloy struck out swinging (3-2 SSBBBS)
- Robinett fouled out to lf (2-1 BFB)
Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB
Third Inning
UCA 2, Arkansas 0 (Parker Coil pitching)
UCA
- MOSENI, Keon lined out to 2b (0-0)
- NEGRE, Nate flied out to rf (0-0)
- ALLEN, Zeb homered to right center, RBI (0-2 KS) (2-0)
- RUNSICK, Jac grounded out to c (2-2 KBBK)
Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Arkansas
- Robinett struck out swinging (2-2 KKBFBS)
- Pompey hit by pitch (3-2 BBKSBF)
- Ruiz lined out to cf (0-2 FK)
- Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted (1-0 B)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Second Inning
UCA 1, Arkansas 0
UCA
- ALLEN, Zeb walked (3-0 BBBB)
- RUNSICK, Jac popped up to 3b (0-1 K)
- ALLEN, Zeb stole second
- SLOAN, Jayde struck out swinging (2-2 BKKBS)
- ROSS, Mark walked (3-0 BBBB)
- SCHATTLE, Ja singled through the right side, RBI (0-0); ROSS, Mark advanced to second; ALLEN, Zeb scored (1-0 UCA)
- DENTON, Zane singled to right field (1-0 B); SCHATTLE, Ja advanced to second; ROSS, Mark advanced to third
- GWYN, Parker popped up to 3b (0-0)
Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
Arkansas
- Niu struck out looking (3-2 BKBSBK)
- Souza grounded out to 2b (1-0 B)
- Aloy struck out swinging (0-2 KKS)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
First Inning
Arkansas 0, UCA 0
UCA
- GWYN, Parker popped up to ss (1-1 FB)
- MOSENI, Keon lined out to cf (0-1 K)
- NEGRE, Nate struck out swinging (0-2 SFS)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Arkansas
- Ruiz struck out swinging (0-2 KFS)
- Kozeal walked (3-2 BFFBBB)
- Helfrick flied out to cf (1-1 BF)
- Stewart grounded out to ss (3-2 BBSBF)
Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB