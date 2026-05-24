Arkansas secures long-awaited first trip to Women's College World Series

At long last, history has been made.

For the first time ever, Arkansas softball is headed to the Women’s College World Series after run-ruling Duke 10-2 in five innings at Bogle Park Saturday in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Razorbacks run-ruled all five NCAA Tournament games that included Duke twice in the Supers, as well as South Florida twice and Fordham in last week’s Fayetteville Regional.

Third baseman Ella McDowell recorded the final out against the Blue Devils and Payton Burnham went the distance, allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6 batters. McDowell was exceptional, finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with 3 runs scored and also completed multiple clutch defensive plays at the hot corner.

Arkansas will face No. 4 overall seed Nebraska – a squad that features former Razorbacks Kacie Hoffmann, plus twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind – in the first round of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (Okla.) next week.

A weather delay was the story for the second straight day and the contest finally got started about an hour late, but once again proved to be a boost for the Hogs.

Arkansas busted the game open in the fifth inning, scoring six runs on five hits. Karlie Davison continued her postseason heroics, smashing a three-run shot to right center that made it 10-2 to put the game in run-rule territory.

First baseman Tianna Bell got things started quick with a two-run homer on an inside pitch in the first. It was Bell’s team-leading 18th long ball of the year.

Arkansas plated two more to extend the lead to 4-0 on a two out RBI double by Atalyia Rijo in the fourth, then the Blue Devils responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot to left field by Tyrina Jones but that would be all the Razorbacks allowed.

The Hogs registered 12 hits on the afternoon, led by Rijo (3-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI), plus McDowell, Kennedy Miller and Dakota Kennedy also had multiple hits.

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