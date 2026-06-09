Arkansas shortstop enters transfer portal

Arkansas freshman shortstop Carson Brumbaugh has entered the transfer portal, it was announced on Tuesday.

Brumbaugh was thrust into the starting shortstop role as a true freshman, but only played in 20 games with 15 starts. He slashed .140/.167/.200 with seven hits, two RBI and two walks.

The Edmond, Oklahoma, native’s best game came against UT-Arlington on March 1. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.

Brumbaugh is the sixth player to enter the transfer portal from Arkansas this cycle.

Carson Brumbaugh Bio

High School

Attended Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 77 overall prospect and the No. 31 shortstop in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 3 shortstop in Oklahoma by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 77 overall prospect and the No. 25 overall shortstop in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 3 shortstop in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report … 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2025 Prep Baseball Report Futures Game participant … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2024 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West Region Honorable Mention … 2023 Prep Baseball Report All-American Game participant … 2023 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant … 2022 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant.

Personal

Father, Cliff, played in the MLB for the Texas Rangers (2001) and Colorado Rockies (2001) … Brother, Cayden, currently plays at Oklahoma after beginning his collegiate career at Oklahoma State (2022) and Nebraska (2023-25).

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