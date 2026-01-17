Arkansas signs All-MAC offensive lineman out of transfer portal

The Arkansas offensive line added another piece on Saturday as Ohio offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon signed with the program, according to reports.

Weatherspoon, a 6-foot, 303-pound native of Detroit, Michigan, is the 42nd transfer addition for Ryan Silverfield. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Weatherspoon has been a regular across Ohio’s offensive line over the last three years and now he’ll make the transition to the SEC. He was named First Team All-MAC this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Weatherspoon ranked as the No. 27 guard last season and posted an overall grade of 75.2, was 78.5 in pass blocking and 75.7 in run blocking in 881 snaps.

Official Bio:

2024: Started 14 games for the Bobcats… Helped the offense average 29.29 points 406.1 yards per game, scoring 53 touchdowns on the season…



2023: Made 11 appearances for the Bobcats.



2021: Did not play.



Prior to Ohio: Three-time all-state selection.

Personal: Born Nov. 2, 2002 … Son of Bryant Weatherspoon and Elizabeth Hunt … Has a younger brother, Bryant Weatherspoon Jr.