Arkansas signs Cincinnati shutdown defensive back

Cincinnati transfer safety Christian Harrison signed with Arkansas, as reported by On3 Sunday. Harrison is the one of two first players to sign with the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal, along with Georgia State transfer Braeden McAlister, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Harrison, 6-foot, 195 pounds, was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022. He began his career at Tennessee where he spent three years before joining the Bearcats prior to last season. Through 11 games this season, Harrison logged 66 tackles (40 solo), deflected 7 passes and nabbed an interception. He has only allowed one touchdown in 577 career snaps. He was with current Arkansas cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks at Cincinnati and is the son of former All-Pro NFL defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for all of the latest throughout the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

