Arkansas signs FCS defensive back out of transfer portal

The Arkansas football program announced it has signed West Georgia defensive back Kyeaure Magloire.

Magloire is the 36th transfer portal addition by Ryan Silverfield this cycle. The Minneola, Florida, native will have one year of eligibility remaining. He appeared in seven games last season and two in 2024 as a true freshman.

Last year for the Wolves, Magloire totaled 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Official Bio:

2024

Saw action in nine games in his first season in Carrollton … made 21 solo tackles and racked up 30 total stops … tied for team lead in PBUs with six … recovered one fumble on the year … best game was a seven-tackle game against Tarleton State on November 9

2023 (Eastern Kentucky)

Saw action in 10 games as a sophomore … made five solo stops and eight total tackles … had one interception in the Stephen F. Austin game on November 18 … best single game was three tackles against Cincinnati on September 2

2022 (Eastern Kentucky)

Played in four games

Overview

Prepped for Lake Minneola High in Florida … was a three-star cornerback by 247sports … Had 65 tackles and three interceptions in his high school career … also ran track and field