Arkansas signs Georgia State defensive back

Georgia State defensive back Tyler Scott has signed with Arkansas, the school announced Thursday.

Scott is the 23rd player to join the Razorbacks this transfer portal cycle. He spent one year with the Panthers in 2025 after two years at Auburn, one of which he missed the entirety of because of ACL surgery. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Scott appeared in two games and recorded four tackles. He has only appeared in six total games in college.

Coming out of high school, Scott was a four-star prospect and the No. 321 player in the nation according to Rivals.

Official Bio:

2024 (AT AUBURN): Missed the season after ACL surgery

2023 (AT AUBURN): Saw action in four regular-season games plus the Music City Bowl … first action came against Samford



HIGH SCHOOL: Physical, aggressive corner with great instincts … a 2022 GACA first team all-state honoree for the Pebblebrook Falcons and Coach Leroy Hood … Army All-American Bowl … first team all-region … helped the Falcons make the Class 7A state playoffs as a junior and senior … 2021 all-region honorable mention … totaled 25 tackles as a junior … a top 40 prospect in Georgia by Rivals and On3



PERSONAL: Birthday is December 12 … son of Sheronica Scott … has four siblings: D.J., Cam, Kobe and Remy … studying in the College of Liberal Arts