Arkansas
Arkansas signs JUCO defensive back to 2026 class

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland1 hour agoHawgBeat

Hinds (Miss.) Community College defensive back Davarrius “DJ” Hairston has signed with Arkansas, the university announced on Tuesday. Hairston, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

In 9 games this season, The Starkville (Miss.) native logged 18 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, plus recovered a fumble.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

