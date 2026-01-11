Arkansas signs Memphis defensive back out of transfer portal

Arkansas has landed the signature of Memphis defensive back Ian Williams, the program announced Sunday.

A Cartersville, Georgia, native, Williams is the 31st player to transfer to Arkansas under Ryan Silverfield this cycle, and the seventh to follow the Head Hog from Memphis.

Williams appeared in 13 games for the Tigers this season. He accounted for six total tackles, one of which came against Arkansas in Week 4.

Coming out of high school in the class of 2025, Willaims was a three-star recruit and the No. 103 safety in the nation according to Rivals.

Williams will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to Memphis/Personal

• Consensus three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 74 safety in the country and No. 102 player in Georgia

• Chose Memphis over Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and others

• Native of Cartersville, Georgia, and played his high school ball at Cass HS

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

• QB Braeden Fuller

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

