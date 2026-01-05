Arkansas signs Memphis transfer wide receiver

Memphis transfer wide receiver Jamari Hawkins has signed with Arkansas, according to reports Monday. Hawkins is the sixth player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Mobile (Ala.) native signed with the Tigers in the class of 2022. Through 13 games this season, Hawkins caught 38 passes for 623 yards and 2 touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins posted an offensive grade of 69.5, a receiving grade of 69.9 and a run grade of 65.3.

Official player bio:

Honors

• 2022 AAC All-Academic Team

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

• Member of the 11-2 Tigers who defeated West Virginia in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

• Appeared in 12 games with three receptions and four rushing attempts on the season

• Had two catches for 23 yards against UTSA

• Recorded a season-best 10-yard run against UAB

2023 (Redshirt Freshman)

• Member of the 10-3 Tigers who defeated Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

• Appeared in nine games on the season

• Totaled seven tackles and one forced fumble on the year

• Had two tackles and one forced fumble against South Florida

• Also had two stops at North Texas and against Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2022 (Freshman)

• Member of the Tigers who won the 2022 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

• Redshirted

• Appeared in four games on the season

Prior to Memphis/Personal

• For his career at Baker, totaled 1,696 receiving yards on 103 receptions and 1,056 rushing yards on 144 carries with 14 total touchdowns

• Reeled in 59 receptions for 1,133 yards and eight scores during his season year

• Added 527 yards rushing on 54 carries with six scores

• During his junior campaign, had 29 catches for 402 yards, along with 315 rushing yards on 57 carries

• In 2019, totaled 15 receptions for 161 yards to go with 214 rushing yards on 33 carries as a sophomore

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2. Therefore, this likely won’t affect Arkansas.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for all of the latest throughout the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.