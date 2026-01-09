Arkansas signs second Baylor linebacker from transfer portal

Baylor transfer linebacker Jeremy Evans has signed with Arkansas, the university announced Friday. Evans, 6-foot- and 218 pounds, is the 28th addition for the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Through 10 games this season, Evans logged 23 total tackles (6 solo).

The Tenaha (Texas) native was a consensus 3-star prospect in the class of 2022.

Official player bio:

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore): Saw action in eight games as a reserved linebacker … Played vs. BYU, Iowa State, Texas Tech, OSU, TCU, WVU, Houston and Kansas.

2023 (Redshirt Freshman): Played in 11 games with one start, at TCU … Made 17 tackles on the year, with one forced fumble and one pass break-up … Made season debut vs. Texas State in the season lid-lifter … Also saw time vs. No. 12/12 Utah … Had four tackles vs. Long Island … Registered a stop and broke up a pass vs. No. 3/6 Texas … Had a stop vs. Texas Tech, two at Cincinnati – and a forced fumble – and one vs. Iowa State … Saw action vs. Houston … Went for a career-high seven tackles at No. 25 Kansas State … Had a tackle at TCU.

2022 (Freshman): Redshirted to retain eligibility … Saw action in three games vs. UAlbany, at No. 23 Texas and vs. Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

High School: Starred at Tenaha High School for head coach Jeremy Jenkins … Helped team to 9-3 mark as a senior … Named District 11-2A Division II District MVP in 2021… Finished junior season with 120 tackles, six forced fumbles and two interceptions … Also notched 103 carries for 1,008 yards and 20 touchdowns as a running back … Added 15 catches for 362 yards and four receiving touchdowns as a wide receiver … Named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Second Team as a wide receiver … Also named District 11-2A Division II MVP in 2020 … Recorded 217 carries for 1,976 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in first three HS seasons … District 11-2A Division I First Team selection at running back and linebacker in 2019 … 11-2A Division I Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2018 … Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … ESPN’s No. 36 outside linebacker nationally … A three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … Chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and TCU, among others.

Personal: Son of Kristy Norris.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.