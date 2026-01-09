Arkansas snags highly-coveted OL from Ouachita Baptist

The Arkansas football team brought another Warren native onto the roster, but not a wide receiver this time around.

Division II Ouachita Baptist offensive lineman Terence Roberson Jr. committed to the Razorbacks on Friday, according to a report.

Roberson held SEC offers from Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss,Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Vanderbilt and others in addition to Arkansas and took an official visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday.

The Warren native is the 27th player to commit to Ryan Silverfield and the Hogs out of the transfer portal this cycle.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 295 pounds, Roberson played in three games in 2024 to maintain his redshirt. In 2025, he appeared in 10 games and was named Second Team All-Great American.

Roberson will have three years of eligibility remaining in college.

Renowned Warren head coach Bo Hembree told HawgBeat that Roberson was a “late bloomer” who took some time to develop a true passion for the game.

“He was one of them that did not play much in junior high, as a sophomore he did not play much,” said Hembree, who developed Razorback greats such as Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Chris Gragg. “He probably did not work as hard as he should have and did not love it as much as he should.

“All of the sudden as a junior he loved it and started working extremely hard at it. His senior year he got hurt last and that was really the only year he played, he played most of his junior year but he was really just learning.”

Roberson ultimately signed with Ouachita Baptist over Harding in the Class of 2024.

Official Bio:

2024: Played in three games and maintained redshirt status… Made the Ouachita Dean’s List in the Spring 2025 semester.

PREP: Salutatorian… Two-time All-Conference… 2023-24 Hooten’s Arkansas Football Super Team… State Farm Lumberjack of the Week.

PERSONAL: Son of Terence Sr. and Gaye Roberson… Four siblings – Colton Davis, La’Haraya Robinson, Dashavona Hampton, and Malik Roberson… Majoring in Computer Science… Born July 14, 2006.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

