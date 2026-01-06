Arkansas snags Tulane defensive back out of transfer portal

The Arkansas football team got it 13th addition from the trasnfer portal on Tuesday with the signature of Tulane defensive back Jahiem Johnson has signed with Arkansas.

Johnson is headed into his redshirt junior season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He was a three-star recruit out of Hammond (La.) in the class of 2023 and the No. 50 player in the state of Lousiana according to the On3.

This season, Johnson recorded 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and four interceptions. He broke up nine passes, four of which came in the season-opener against Northwestern.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had an overall defense grade of 77.1, was 78.8 in rush defense, 64.3 in pass defense and 76.2 in coverage with 834 total snaps played.

Official Bio:

2024: Played in all 14 games at defensive back…Totaled four tackles and two pass breakups.

Prior to Tulane: Played wide receiver, quarterback and cornerback at Hammond … Recorded a 99-yard interception return for touchdown against Northshore as a senior … As a junior, he had a game against Mandeville where he posted four different types of touchdowns (rushing, receiving, kick return, interception return) … Also is a standout player on the basketball court … Ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and posted a standing broad jump of 10’3” this summer at Tulane’s prospect camp.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.