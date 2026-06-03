Arkansas Softball 2027 Offseason Roster Tracker

Fresh off of the program’s first ever Women’s College World Series appearance, head coach Courtney Deifel and the Arkansas softball team are tasked with replacing a plethora of experience heading into 2027.

Deifel scored huge with her two transfer additions Tianna Bell and AUSL Draft selection Dakota Kennedy last year, but will utilize the portal even more this offseason with the star duo departing, along with five other multi-year starters.

The portal officially opens on June 8 and HawgBeat will keep you up to date on all outgoing and incoming transfer as until the 2027 roster is complete.

This is a fluid story that will be updated as roster changes are made.

Out of eligibility/moving on (8)

~ 1B Tianna Bell

~ RHP Reis Buerlein

~ 2B Karlie Davison

~ LHP Robyn Herron

Drafted by the Florida Vibe of the Professional Softball League (PSL).

~ CF Reagan Johnson

~ LF Dakota Kennedy

Selected 16th overall in the AUSL Draft by the Carolina Blaze.

~ UTL Kailey Wyckoff

~ C Kennedy Miller

Miller has one year of eligibility remaining, but HawgBeat confirmed she is forgoing her senior season to enroll elsewhere and pursue her master’s degree.

Entering transfer portal (4)

~ OF Ava Carter

~ RHP Lexi King

~ OF Ashtyn Reichardt

~ UTL Cam Harrison

Position players with remaining eligibility (9)

~ SS Atalyia Rijo – Redshirt Senior

~ UTL Jayden Wells – Senior

~ UTL Kasey Wood – Senior

~ 3B Ella McDowell – Junior

~ INF Jayden Ramos – Junior

~ OF Ramsey Walker – Junior

~ UTL Brinli Bain – Sophomore

~ UTL Kyler Del Duca – Sophomore

~ OF Khamari Hall – Redshirt Freshman

Pitchers with remaining eligibility (3)

~ RHP Payton Burnham – Junior

~ RHP Saylor Timmerman – Sophomore

~ RHP Lillie-Faye McWhorter – Sophomore

High School Signees (5)

~ C/INF Macie Dever Boaz

~ C/INF Ava Hodo

~ UTL Mia Johnson

~ INF Katie King

~ UTL Skylar Sterritt

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