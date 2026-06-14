Arkansas softball adds Mountain West Freshman of the Year

Nevada infielder Katie Wetteland, the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year, has committed to Arkansas according to her Instagram.

The Rocklin (Calif.) native was also named First Team All-Mountain West and Second Team NFCA All-Mountain Region after slashing .400/.490/.686 in 175 at-bats with 70 hits, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 10 home runs, 49 runs batted in, 23 walks, 25 strikeouts, and 5 stolen bases. She also logged a .966 fielding percentage with 51 putouts and committed 4 errors at third base.

Wetteland is the second portal addition for the Hogs along with fellow infielder Ava Zachary.

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Player Profile

Mountain West Freshman of the Year (2026)

All-Mountain West First Team (2026)

NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team (2026)

D1Softball Freshman All-America Second Team (2026)

FRESHMAN (2026) – Mountain West Freshman of the Year … All-Mountain West First Team… Named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team… Named to the D1Softball Freshman All-America Second Team… Started and played in 53 games … Finished the season batting . 400 … Held an on base percentage of . 490 and slugging percentage of .686 … Hit 10 home runs with 49 RBIs … Hit two home runs against Illinois in her first career start … Went 4-for-4 against Oregon State with a home run (Mar. 6) … Carried that momentum into conference with a 2-for-2 performance against Boise State, where she added two RBIs (Mar. 15) … Ended the year with 120 total bases, four triples, and ten doubles.

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