Arkansas softball hires Justin Shults as hitting coach

Less than a week after DJ Gasso was hired as the new head coach at Tulsa, Arkansas softball has found his replacement in Justin Shults.

Shults will fill the role of associate head coach and oversee hitting.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Justin and his family to Arkansas,” Head Hog Courtney Deifel said in a release. “Justin is someone who leads with his values, invests deeply in relationships, and genuinely cares about the growth and success of the student-athletes he coaches. He has built a remarkable track record throughout his career, and what stands out is his ability to develop players, elevate offenses, and help programs reach new levels of success wherever he has been.

Justin is one of the brightest offensive minds in our game. His creativity, attention to detail, and ability to connect with athletes have consistently produced confident, dynamic offenses and tremendous individual player development. Just as importantly, he is a devoted husband and father whose character, integrity, and commitment to people align perfectly with the culture we have built at Arkansas. We are fortunate to add someone with his experience, leadership, and heart to our program, and I know our student-athletes, staff, and Razorback fans will quickly see the impact he will make.”

In the past five seasons leading Boise State, Shults compiled a 167-102 record. Arkansas defeated Schults and the Broncos 10-1 in five innings in February’s Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park during the Wooo Pig Classic.

Shults’ overall .621 winning percentage is the highest in Boise State’s history and the 2025 squad set more than 60 program records. Shults also lead the Broncos to a single-season school record 40 wins in 2022, his first year in Boise.

Shults, a native of Valencia (Calif.) has also coached at Southwestern Oklahoma State, Miami (Ohio), Fresno State and Oregon before taking over at Boise state following the 2021 season.

Click here for a full profile on Shults.

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