Arkansas softball notebook: Position battles, collective effort replacing Bri, deep pitching rotation

The 2026 softball season is less than a month away and Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel met with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming campaign that begins Feb. 6-8 at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C.

As of Monday the team is five practices into the official season.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the top questions heading into a fresh start.

Position Battles

Arkansas faces possibly the toughest task of any team in the country having to replace first baseman Bri Ellis, a consensus All-American and National Player of the Year by three different major outlets including Softball America.

Deifel and her staff know it would be unfair to ask one player to repeat expectations that no other player in program history has come close to, so it has become a collective effort.

“I do not think we are asking one player to do it, but we added two [transfers] who are incredible and we added another year to the rest of the lineup,” Deifel said of filling the large shoes left empty by Ellis. “The big thing is we are filling her power numbers, feeling her on-base. The thing I question is filling her leadership and personality, those are the things that are not considered when I get asked those questions.

“She wore a lot of hats for us so those are things we have to fill even beyond the field so that is what we are seeing our team step up in. We are not asking one of them to do it, we are asking a handful of them to do it and they are up for that.”

Senior utility Kailey Wyckoff started at first base for most games during Fall Ball, but senior Cal transfer Tianna Bell will “probably” hold down first “as long as she is healthy”, per Deifel.

Wyckoff started all 58 games for the Hogs, mostly in right field but also labored behind the plate. The Texas Tech transfer had a big first season as a Razorback, slashing .328/.406/.522 in 186 at-bats with a team-leading 15 doubles, plus 7 home runs and 55 runs batted in. Bell started each of the 58 games for Cal last spring and was a Second Team All-ACC selection.

A healthy Bell could mean Wyckoff returns to right field, but that position is somewhat of a revolving door right now per Deifel.

“If you come to a practice you right away can see where the biggest competition is,” Deifel stated. “We have Dakota Kennedy in left field, there is like two taking reps there and no one is taking reps with Reagan Johnson and then you have like seven deep in right field.

“Kailey is comfortable out there, it is hard to imagine her bat is not going to be in the lineup, but we have Ashtyn Reichardt, we have Khamari Hall, we have Kasey Wood is taking reps out there, Brinli Bain, we have seven deep out there.”

Others to keep an eye on in the outfield rotation are Greene County Tech alumnus Ava Carter and Ramsey Walker.

Bogle Bombers In Year 3 Under Gasso

The Razorbacks batting lineup is entering the third season under hitting coach DJ Gasso and there was a noticeable jump in the team average from .278 during Gasso’s first season in 2024 to .320 last spring, which ranked 33rd nationally and sixth in the SEC.

Despite the departure of Ellis, plus another power hitter in Courtney Day and a consistent stick in Raigan Kramer, the expectations have not changed.

“We have the potential to have one of the strongest lineups we’ve had in our time here,” Deifel said. “We lose power numbers in Bri and Courtney, but we gained others who can hit for power. We feel like we have a very strong lineup throughout and a lot of great options.”

Arizona transfer outfielder Dakota Kennedy brings star power to both the batting lineup and the outfield after racking up All-America honors for the second-straight season in 2025 and lightning fast slapping centerfielder Reagan Johnson is back hitting leadoff for her fourth season.

Senior shortstop Atalyia Rijo was one of the top individual improvements at the plate last season, going from slashing .214/.313/.357 as a sophomore to .318/.389/.522 her junior year.

Deifel claimed it is hard to single one player out on who could be due next for that kind of season, but believes sophomore third baseman Ella McDowell could take an even bigger step following a breakout freshman year in which she earned All-American honors.

“I think we are going to see a jump in power with Ella, she is such a talented player and hitter, just so hard to put away, but I think she is going to exert some will a little more this year,” Deifel said.

Freshman Pitching Adds Another Layer to ‘Deep’ Staff

Payton Burnham stepped up big during her freshman season and put on two historic performances during the NCAA Tournament in May. Burnham and senior ace Robyn Herron lead a pitching staff in 2026 that Deifel said is “as deep as we’ve ever been.”

Along with Herron and Burnham, Reis Beuerlein, Cam Harrison and Lexi King each posted more than 10 appearances in 2025.

The two newest faces in the circle for Deifel are true freshmen Saylor Timmerman and Lillie-Faye McWhorter.

Timmerman, a Minocqua (Wis.) native, was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025 rated as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 pitcher by Softball America. McWhorter compiled a prolific four-year career at Woodlawn High and was selected as the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season.

“I think they had really great falls and they are primed to be ready for the spring,” Deifel said. “I think they are going to add really great depth and throw some really big innings for us, that is with a returning staff that I think has never looked better.

“They know with this game and how it is made up that we are going to need all of them. I think those two are ready to roll.”

Additional Tidbits

• Deifel has coached third base since she arrived at Arkansas prior to the 2016 season, but she is passing that on to defense coach and analytics guru Matt Meuchel. Newly-hired assistant Parker Staggs, who previously was on staff and will work with pitchers in the bullpen alongside Deifel, will handle coaching duties at first base.

• INJURY REPORT:

– Second baseman Karlie Davison is back practicing after missing all of Fall Ball with a torn labrum in her glove shoulder. “She has done everything other than dive,” Deifel said of Davison, but she is basically back to full speed just not trying to rush it with the season still a few weeks away.

– Khamari Hall also missed the fall with a labrum injury and is back practicing with the team.

Opening Day Starting Lineup Projection

Publisher’s note: This is strictly opinion and for fun and not official in any way.

*Denotes returning starter

C Kennedy Miller*

1B Tianna Bell

2B Karlie Davison*

SS Atalyia Rijo*

3B Ella McDowell*

LF Dakota Kennedy

CF Reagan Johnson*

RF Kailey Wyckoff*

LHP Robyn Herron*

