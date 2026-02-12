Arkansas softball on the road again following historic opening weekend

Freshly removed from putting up a program opening weekend record 60 runs, the Arkansas softball team will travel south this week for their second tournament of the young season.

The ninth-ranked Hogs (4-1) will play in the States Up Invitational at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos (Texas) against host Texas State, BYU, Wichita State and two matchups against No. 17 Clemson.

Arkansas takes on Clemson Friday and then again on Sunday to finish out the weekend. The Tigers are led by well-known softball mind John Rittman who is set to hit 1,000 career wins this season and has taken the Tigers to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including three Super Regional appearances, since starting the program in the COVID-ridden 2020 season.

Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel, a native of California, has known Rittman for a long time dating to his time at Stanford where he led the Cardinal program from 1997-2014 and was a two-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year.

“Everything John Rittman touches in the softball world is great and I know him very well from my time at Cal,” said Deifel, who was an All-American catcher and National Champion for the Golden Bears in the early 2000s. “He just has a great mind for the game, a great developer, everything he does in the this game is great.

“It is no surprise that he got Clemson rolling so quickly and they were so close to going (to the Women’s College World Series) last year and they have a really strong team again, he has done an incredible job everywhere he has been.”

Great Problem to Have at the Leadoff Spot

Senior centerfielder Reagan Johnson was Arkansas’ leadoff batter for 176 straight games heading into last Sunday’s matchup against Akron to close out the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.

Both Johnson and Arizona transfer Dakota Kennedy got off to slow starts batting in the one and two hole, so the decision was made to flip it around to mix things up.

Straight to the point – it worked.

Kennedy’s first at-bat was a double to center field and after advancing into scoring position on a wild pitch, Johnson slapped an RBI single to score Kennedy for the game’s first run. Kennedy smacked her first home run as a Hog on her next at-bat and finished the day 3 for 4 with three runs scored, a double and two runs batted in and Johnson was 1 for 3 with two RBI as the Hogs prevailed in run rule fashion 21-3 in five innings.

“We sat there making the lineup going ‘Reagan has never not led off’,” Deifel said. “Dakota has had an incredible career as a leadoff, also, and so it is a great problem to have and no one is going to feel bad for us having to decide what outstanding player we should put in the leadoff position. I think early we are trying to figure out the best way to put all of our pieces together.

“Just because we have grown accustomed to having Rea in the leadoff it does mean that it will be the best utilization of all of our tools. I think ultimately we were just trying to challenge ourselves on how we will best work together. I do not know if it is going to continue to change, but a lot of times we went to Rea because we did not have the speed behind her. Now with Dakota, when she gets on, she does not take Rea’s tools away because she can run.”

While all of that sorts itself out at the top of the order, the most consistent batter was in the cleanup spot which Cal transfer Tianna Bell occupied. The California native had a video game-like weekend, slashing .833/.833/1.500 with 11 hits, 2 doubles, and 7 runs batted in.

“Being a transfer and feeling everything out I already felt like I have been playing with them all three years,” Bell said of her first weekend playing with Arkansas. “I was just looking for another push. I felt like I was getting too comfortable at my old school and I knew I could excel at a new level so I just broke out of my comfort zone. This being my last year was kind of scary but when I got here they made me feel so comfortable and were already talking about the future as if I was a part of the team.”

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Wichita State – Friday, 10 a.m. CT

Clemson – Friday, 4:45 p.m. CT

BYU – Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

Texas State – 1:15 p.m. CT

Clemson – 10 a.m. CT

Click here for information on live stats and more. None of the games will be aired or streamed.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU UTL Hailey Shuler: .467/.556/.733, 15 AB, 3 R, 7 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

BYU C Llove’a Brittingham: .313/.333/.375, 16 AB, 3 R, 5 H, 1 2B, 6 RBI

BYU RHP Kasen Korth: 2 GP, 3.09 ERA, 11.1 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Clemson 3B Marian Collins: .529/.636/.706, 17 AB, 3 R, 9 H, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 5 K

Clemson 1B Mac Pavese: .375/.444/.563, 16 AB, 5 R, 6 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K

Clemson RHP Sierra Maness: 4 GP, 1-0 record, 2.39 ERA, 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Texas State RHP Madison Azuza: 3 GP, 1-2 record, 4.73 ERA, 13.1 IP, 16 H, 9 ER, 4 BB, 14 K

Texas State RF Keely Williams: .500/.632/.929, 14 AB, 7 R, 7 H, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Texas State 3B Kate Bubela: .471/.471/.706, 17 AB, 2 R, 8 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K

Wichita State 3B Ausha Moore: .357/.526/.357, 14 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K

Wichita State 2B Kammie Smith: .333/.412/.467, 15 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Wichita State RHP Ava Sliger: 3 GP, 1-0 record, 0.78 ERA, 9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

