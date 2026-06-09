Arkansas softball position-by-position early outlook for 2027

The softball transfer portal window opened on Monday and the Arkansas fanbase saw its first eyebrow-raising entry with the report from Softball America’s Brady Vernon that starting shortstop Atalyia Rio was the seventh Razorback to put her name in following six who had reserve roles in 2026.

On top of facing the task of replacing eight starters, the Razorbacks are also searching for a new assistant coach after DJ Gasso – who was key in the program’s first run to the Women’s College World Series – accepted the head coaching position at Tulsa last week.

There are a lot of questions about how next season’s roster will look and we do not know the answers to most, or really any, of them right now. However, we will take a peak at what makes the most sense in terms of portal additions, plus returning players and incoming freshmen.

Keep up with the Razorbacks’ offseason moves by following the HawgBeat 2027 Roster Tracker.

*Publisher’s note: This is simply to get an idea of what direction the coaching staff could go, nothing is official.

PITCHING

Getting two of the top three arms in Payton Burnham and Saylor Timmerman back was a great start to setting the foundation of the 2027 roster.

Burnham had an up-and-down start to the season while recovering from an unspecified sickness, but really came back to form from her Freshman All-American campaign in the back half of the year. Timmerman lived up to her Top 10 prep ranking and really took a step forward in her shutdown relief appearance to complete the series road win over Texas in May, to name one example.

Lillie-Faye McWhorter also expects to return. Deifel mentioned in March that McWhorter endured a sickness over spring break, but felt like they were “seeing the best version” of the Woodlawn alumna. After appearing in seven games as a freshman, McWhorter should have every opportunity to earn more innings as she continues to develop.

Projection: I for sure see the staff nabbing at minimum two, possibly even three, arms. At least one lefty makes sense with all Herron provided throughout her tenure, but whichever direction the staff decides to go, adding proven production is a must if they want to advance further in OKC.

INFIELD/CATCHER

With Rijo moving on, the infield will be anchored by junior Ella McDowell, who has elevated herself to one of the nation’s most consistent at the hot corner. Unless, lord forbid, McDowell suffers an injury or an illness sets her back, that position is all hers.

For the middle infield spots, Arkansas surely will get experience from the portal but they do have two very talented freshmen in Katie King and Skylar Sterritt who could immediately compete for time at shortstop. Each have loads of experience at the position both on the travel scene, as well as their high school squads, and have played at very high levels.

It is a very similar story at second base. Karlie Davison started 118 games for the Hogs after transferring from Utah and if a portal addition doesn’t nab that spot, I could see freshman Macie Dever Boaz getting a look. Dever Boaz has spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery, but once she gets back into form her impressive bat and defensive abilities may be tough to keep out of the lineup. Dever Boaz is also a very seasoned catcher – a position she was more known for during her recruitment – if she is needed behind the plate.

First base I feel pretty confident in saying will be a transfer. From Danielle Gibson, to Cylie Halvorson, to 2025 National Player of the Year Bri Ellis, to Tianna Bell this season – Deifel has a pattern of utilizing the portal at the position and that spot has been held down by one of the team’s premier players in recent memory.

Freshman Mia Johnson also can provide depth at either one of the corner infield spots.

According to multiple sources, Kennedy Miller opted to forgo her senior season and pursue her master’s degree elsewhere. She started 152 games over the past three seasons and Bain also has experience catching in a Razorback uniform. Bain has proven to be a true utility player, so if she is needed elsewhere then I expect freshman Ava Hodo to get a strong look at that spot.

Projection: I do feel like a true freshman has a strong chance to start at one of the middle infield positions in the season opener. Whether it is second or short, that is impossible to say right now, but depending on how the portal shakes out it is a reasonable thought. I could see Arkansas adding a catcher, but would imagine there is confidence in Bain and/or Hodo as Deifel has started freshmen behind the plate plenty of times before.

The majority of Arkansas’ incoming freshmen are natural infielders or catchers so some of these spots are where we could see a decent amount of youth.

OUTFIELD

In the big picture, graduation depleted the Razorbacks’ outfield but that does not mean the cupboard is bare.

Putting it into perspective, between Dakota Kennedy, Reagan Johnson and Kailey Wyckoff graduating that is 648 combined collegiate starts you must replace. It goes without saying that is tough for any team.

Overall, I could see Arkansas signing three to four outfielders from the portal to provide both experience and depth. Bain has played in right, Kyler Del Duca also saw some time as a true freshman and Ramsey Walker made the most of her chances when they came. Walker finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and her batting average shot up from .143 as a freshman to .341 this spring.

Khamari Hall impressed the staff when she arrived on campus last year, but a season-ending knee injury forced her to redshirt in 2026 after sitting out preseason practices with a labrum injury. She is another piece that should provide depth.

FINAL ANALYSIS

In summary, I think when all is said and done Arkansas will add at least eight, or even as many as 10, transfers.

Another tenured pitcher or two would take pressure off of Burnham and Timmerman. Plus, bringing in another round of experienced infielders and outfielders as Arkansas has done in the past will help immensely with the development of whichever freshmen will likely contribute off the bat.

For the infield, I feel pretty confident in saying the corners will have plenty of experience between McDowell at third and a portal addition at first. The middle infield and behind the dish are my biggest questions as far as experience or youth.

Similar to the infield, I could see outfield going in multiple directions. There could be three who each played for different teams last year, or there could be portal additions sprinkled in with some of last season’s reserve players that took the next step over the offseason.

Replacing Gasso, who helped set program records in his three-year tenure with the program, will be a tall task but Deifel has a proven record of maintaining quality coaches to her staff. One of her most impressive feats among her long list of accomplishments in Fayetteville is keeping associate head coach Matt Meuchel on staff for a decade.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.