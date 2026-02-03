Arkansas softball ready to open 2026 season in Kickin' Chicken Classic

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel provided one final preview for her 2026 Razorbacks on Tuesday ahead of their season-opening weekend in The Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium in Conway (S.C.) from Feb. 6-8.

The seventh-ranked Hogs will face three teams in five games, starting with Virginia and Akron on Friday, then Virginia and host team Coastal Carolina Saturday, then one more matchup against Akron Sunday.

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Injury Report

Coming into preseason practices in January it looked like the Razorbacks would begin the season fully healthy after senior second baseman Karlie Davison and freshman Khamari Hall each fully recovered from labrum surgery.

Davison is “ready to go fully”, but Hall will unfortunately miss entire season with an undisclosed injury.

“Khamari actually just had another injury so she will be out for the year and will be redshirting,” Deifel confirmed.

Hall was a four-star prospect, 31st prospect overall and 3rd in the state of Texas for the 2025 class per Softball America.

Right Field appears set

With essentially 100% of their pitching and six returning everyday starters, plus two very talented transfers, there were not a whole lot of questions about this team heading into 2026.

Right field was “where the biggest competition” was according to Deifel when Arkansas began official practices in January. Deifel eluded to senior Kailey Wyckoff, whose 58 starts in 2025 were mostly in right field, making the most sense out there.

“We have the pieces to kind of mix and match what we need to there,” Deifel said. “I think it is hard to say that Kailey Wyckoff is not going to be in the lineup. Right now the best way to put her although she can play right, she can play first and she can catch for us, but she will probably start off there in right field.”

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Virginia – Friday, 9 a.m. CT

Akron – Friday, 11:30 a.m. CT

Virginia – Saturday, 9 a.m. CT

Coastal Carolina – Saturday, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Akron – Sunday, 9 a.m.

Click here for more information on live stats and more.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

*Stats from 2025 season

Virginia RHP Eden Bigham: 2x First Team All-ACC, 3x overall All-ACC selection. 47 career wins (18 in 2025), 2.43 ERA in 14 starts (41 appearances), 6 saves (record 11 career), 146.1 IP, 79 BB, 127 K.

Virginia SS Jade Hylton: Started all 57 games All-ACC First Team, .362/.428/.802, 19 HR (program leader with 43 HR), 64 R, 52 RBI

Virginia 1B Macee Eaton: Started 57 games, .331/.386/.645, 172 AB, 31 R, 13 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI

Coastal Carolina 1B/DP Georgia Hood: .421/.547/.872, 21 HR, 57 RBI

Akron OF Meagan Lee: Started all 55 games (started 157 in her career, at least 50 a season) .418/.486/.484, 184 AB, 42 R, 77 H, 6 2B, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 24 BB, 6 K, 5 SB

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.