Arkansas softball signs All-ACC infielder

Arkansas inked Notre Dame transfer infielder Ava Zachary Wednesday, the first transfer portal addition of the current cycle.

A Freshman All-American who rakes at the plate



Welcome to Arkansas, @ava_zachary! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/22tYfSezgD — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) June 10, 2026

The Indiana native was a Freshman All-ACC and Second-Team All-ACC selection for the Fighting Irish in her first season. In 2026, she slashed .406/.474/.609 in 51 games with 56 hits, 13 doubles, 5 home runs, 31 runs batted in, 16 walks and 23 strikeouts. She played second and third base for the Fighting Irish.

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Player Profile

HONORS AND AWARDS

2026 Second-Team All-ACC

2026 Freshman All-ACC

2026 D1 Softball Freshman All-American Second Team

2026 NFCA Great Lakes Third-Team All-Region

Softball America Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026)

ACC Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026)

2026 D1 Softball D100 Freshman Watch List

2026 Softball America Freshman Watch List

AS A FRESHMAN (2026)

Second-Team All-ACC

Freshman All-ACC

Softball America Freshman of the Week (March 17)

ACC Freshman of the Week (March 17)

Played in 51 games with 43 starts, including 41 consecutive to end the season

Led the team with 17 multi-hit games and had a 13-game hitting streak at one point during the season

Had eight multiple RBI and eight multiple runs scored games

Led the team in multiple offensive categories Batting average – .406 Doubles – 13 RBI – 31 OBP – .474 SLG – .609

Scored 34 runs, drew 16 walks and stole 10 bases

Hit .440 and had a .517 OBP against ACC teams

Logged a career day against Cal with a career-high four hits and four RBI, among them a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth (March 29)

Posted three hits and two runs with a pair of RBI in the win over Cal (March 28)

Scored three runs to go along with three hits in a midweek win over UIC (April 28)

Hit her first career home run against Rutgers, a three-run pinch hit opposite field homer (Feb. 8)

Had a pair of hits and scored three runs to win the series at #20 Stanford (March 15)

Tallied a double and a home run against #23 Grand Canyon (March 7)

NFCA Week 6 Top Performances of the Week List (March 17)

NFCA Week 8 Top Performances of the Week List (March 31)

D1 Softball D100 Freshman Watch List

Softball America Freshman Watch List

PREP AND PERSONAL