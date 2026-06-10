Arkansas softball signs All-ACC infielder
Arkansas inked Notre Dame transfer infielder Ava Zachary Wednesday, the first transfer portal addition of the current cycle.
The Indiana native was a Freshman All-ACC and Second-Team All-ACC selection for the Fighting Irish in her first season. In 2026, she slashed .406/.474/.609 in 51 games with 56 hits, 13 doubles, 5 home runs, 31 runs batted in, 16 walks and 23 strikeouts. She played second and third base for the Fighting Irish.
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Player Profile
HONORS AND AWARDS
- 2026 Second-Team All-ACC
- 2026 Freshman All-ACC
- 2026 D1 Softball Freshman All-American Second Team
- 2026 NFCA Great Lakes Third-Team All-Region
- Softball America Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026)
- ACC Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026)
- 2026 D1 Softball D100 Freshman Watch List
- 2026 Softball America Freshman Watch List
AS A FRESHMAN (2026)
- Second-Team All-ACC
- Freshman All-ACC
- Softball America Freshman of the Week (March 17)
- ACC Freshman of the Week (March 17)
- Played in 51 games with 43 starts, including 41 consecutive to end the season
- Led the team with 17 multi-hit games and had a 13-game hitting streak at one point during the season
- Had eight multiple RBI and eight multiple runs scored games
- Led the team in multiple offensive categories
- Batting average – .406
- Doubles – 13
- RBI – 31
- OBP – .474
- SLG – .609
- Scored 34 runs, drew 16 walks and stole 10 bases
- Hit .440 and had a .517 OBP against ACC teams
- Logged a career day against Cal with a career-high four hits and four RBI, among them a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth (March 29)
- Posted three hits and two runs with a pair of RBI in the win over Cal (March 28)
- Scored three runs to go along with three hits in a midweek win over UIC (April 28)
- Hit her first career home run against Rutgers, a three-run pinch hit opposite field homer (Feb. 8)
- Had a pair of hits and scored three runs to win the series at #20 Stanford (March 15)
- Tallied a double and a home run against #23 Grand Canyon (March 7)
- NFCA Week 6 Top Performances of the Week List (March 17)
- NFCA Week 8 Top Performances of the Week List (March 31)
- D1 Softball D100 Freshman Watch List
- Softball America Freshman Watch List
PREP AND PERSONAL
- 2025 Indiana Miss Softball
- Three-time All-State
- Two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Nominee
- 2025 National Female Strength Athlete of the Year
- Batted .482 with 196 hits, 174 RBI, 169 runs, 41 doubles, 20 home runs and 79 stolen bases in her high school career
- Recorded a .543 batting average with 10 doubles, eight home runs, four triples, 62 RBI and 46 runs during her senior season
- A first-team 4A all-state selection in 2024 after hitting .473 with 40 RBI with 20 extra base hits.
- Led Penn in batting average as a freshman and sophomore and a member of the Kingsmen’s 2023 4A state title team
- Played club for the Alliance All Stars National Team
- Daughter of Beth and Dave Zachary
- Has two sisters, Aubrey and Addyson
- Major is Business Strategic Management