Arkansas softball signs Omaha southpaw Grace Hornbuckle

Arkansas softball nabbed a second left-handed pitcher out of the transfer portal on Tuesday, Grace Hornbuckle from Omaha, as announced by the university on Tuesday.

The California native posted a 4-2 win/loss record this season in 13 appearance while striking out 37 batters and issuing only 12 walks, plus surrendered 12 earned runs and 44 hits while holding batters to a .282 average. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hornbuckle pitched against Arkansas twice in February’s Wooo Pig Classic, tossing a combined 4 innings of 5-hit ball with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. She is the sixth overall transfer portal addition of the Hogs, the second pitcher joining Kate Munnerlyn.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Softball Roster Tracker.

Player Bio

Made 15 appearances with three starts, finishing with a 1-0 record.

Tossed one complete game and added a combined shutout.

Struck out 37 batters in 30.0 innings of work.

Finished with a 4.67 ERA and a WHIP of 1.43.

Held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

Missed substantial time due to injury.

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