Arkansas southpaw Ethan McElvain selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft

Arkansas left-handed pitcher Ethan McElvain was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the 151st pick of the fifth round in the MLB Draft on Saturday.

In his lone season as a Razorback after transferring from Vanderbilt, the Nolansville (Tenn.) native earned multiple All-American honors and was tabbed to the All-SEC Second Team as a reliever. He struck out 55 batters across 38 1/3 innings while issuing just 13 walks and posted a 1.88 earned run average in 20 appearances. McElvain also led the Hogs with six saves.

McElvain is the sixth Razorback to come off of the board in this year’s draft. It is the second consecutive season the Royals selected in the fifth round as they took righty Aiden Jimenez 158th overall in 2025.

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