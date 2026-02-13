Arkansas spring game date, practice announced

The Arkansas football program has announced the date for the spring football game this year, as well as the date for the start of spring practice.

The UA said the game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on April 25. Practice begins on March 15.

Arkansas did not have a spring football game last year due to inclement weather in the area. This will be the first spring game since 2024, Sam Pittman’s penultimate season at the helm of the Arkansas program.

The Razorbacks finished the 2025 season with a dismal 2-10 record that featured 10 straight losses. When next season kicks off against North Alabama on Sept. 5, it will be just one day shy of a full calendar year since Arkansas has won a game, which was against Arkansas State on Sept. 6, 2025.

But there’s new blood in the Razorback program. Pittman was fired after the Hogs’ blowout loss to Notre Dame, and Ryan Silverfield was hired to rebuild the program. He brought in a plethora of transfers and flipped some of the state’s top recruits shortly after he was hired.

The UA said in a press release there will be a stadium stripe-out against Georgia on Sept. 19. It will be Silverfield’s first taste of SEC action as the Arkansas head coach. Family Weekend will be the following weekend when the Hogs play Tulsa.

Homecoming is set for the Hogs’ Oct. 31 matchup against Missouri. That date against Missouri is a diversion from the norm, as the Tigers and Hogs have matched up Thanksgiving weekend every year since 2014, save for 2020.

The Battle for the Golden Boot against LSU will return to the Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 29, with the Razorbacks’ seniors set to be honored during that game.

Arkansas will honor the U.S. Military, as well as the 250th birthday of the United States, on Nov. 14 when South Carolina comes to town.

Arkansas and North Alabama will open the season on Sept. 5.