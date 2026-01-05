Arkansas starting kicker enters transfer portal

Arkansas football starting kicker Scott Starzyk announced late Sunday night that he has entered the transfer portal. This comes hours after the Razorbacks signed transfer kickers Braeden McAlister and Max Gilbert from Georgia State and Tennessee, respectively.

I’m officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to all the fans at Arkansas for a great year. And thank you to the staff who have supported me during my time at the university.#SilverLining



2 Corinthians 5:7 – For we walk by faith, not by sight. pic.twitter.com/pp2pvNxkh5 — Scott Starzyk (@StarzykScott) January 5, 2026

Starzyk was no lower than the nation’s No. 2 overall kicker in the Class of 2025 according to the major recruiting outlets. The Texas native started all 12 games for the Hogs this season and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team after converting 14 of 18 field goals (77.8%) with a long of 53, which is a program record for a freshman, and all 47 of his extra point attempts. His 14 made field goals were the fourth-most by a Razorback freshman in program history.

Official player bio:

2025 (FRESHMAN): Served as the starting kicker in all 12 games … Connected on 14 of 18 field goal attempts and all 47 extra-point attempts to score a team-leading 89 points during the season … Made 2-3 field goal attempts of 50+ yards … Made a 28-yard field goal attempt while missing a 42-yard try and connecting on both extra-point attempts in a loss to Missouri (Nov. 29) … Went 3-3 on field goal attempts courtesy of a 51-yard field goal and a pair of 33-yard field goals while making all four extra-point attempts in a loss at No. 17 Texas (Nov. 22) … Missed his lone field goal attempt while making both extra-point attempts in a loss at LSU (Nov. 15) … Made both of his field goal attempts form 42 and 30 yards in addition to all three extra-point attempts in a loss to Mississippi State (Nov. 1) … Connected on his lone field goal attempt from 27 yards and made all three of his extra-point attempts in a loss to Auburn (Oct. 25) … Made both of his 22-yard field goal attempts and all five of his extra-point attempts in a loss to No. 4 Texas A&M (Oct. 18) … Made a 28-yard field goal and connected on all four of his extra point attempts in a loss at No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 11) … Connected on both his field goal attempts from 39 and 49 yards out while making his lone PAT in a loss to Notre Dame (Sept. 27) … Made all five of his extra point attempts while missing both field goal attempts from 49 and 51 yards respectively in a loss at Ole Miss (Sept. 13) …Went 8-8 on PATs in a win over Arkansas State (Sept. 6) … Connected on a 53-yard field goal and made all seven of his point-after attempts during the Razorbacks’ 52-7 win over Alabama A&M (Aug. 30) … 53-yard kick was the longest by an Arkansas freshman in program history, marking the fifth consecutive season a Razorback has made a field goal of 50+ yards … Became the 12th Hog in program history to make a 50+ yard field goal (Aug. 30).

HIGH SCHOOL: A five-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking … Rated the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2025 by Kohl’s Kicking … No. 2 kicker in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports and ESPN … Attended The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas … As a junior, made 4-of-4 field goal attempts with a long of 49 and connected on 71-of-74 point-after attempts … Averaged 39.9 yards on 29 punts, including a long of 60 in 2023 … MaxPreps Sophomore All-American first-team selection in 2022 after making 7-of-8 field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards and all 78 of his point-after attempts … Also punted 32 times for an average of 40.5 yards while pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line 12 times … Tallied a combined 3,737 kickoff yards and over 20 touchbacks as a sophomore and junior … Invited to compete in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Texas A&M and others.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for all of the latest throughout the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

