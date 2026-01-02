Arkansas starting OL enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt junior starting offensive lineman E’Marion Harris is entering the transfer portal, he announced Friday on Instagram.

The Joe T. Robinson alumnus and Razorback legacy was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris posted an overall grade of 58.5 with a 65.5 pass block grade and 52.6 run block grade in 2025. He started 24 games over the past two seasons and blocked for a Razorback offense that finished fourth in the SEC in total yards per game (454.8) and fifth in points per contest (32.9) this season.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2. Therefore, this likely won’t affect Arkansas.

Official player bio:

2025 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Started in 11 games … Paved way for six games of 500+ yards of total offense … Collected two tackles … Started in the regular season finale against Missouri (Nov. 29) … Paved the way for 512 yards of total offense in a loss at No. 17 Texas (Nov. 22) … Started in a loss at LSU (Nov. 15) … Started in a loss to Auburn (Oct. 25) … Started and was part of an offensive unit that recorded the Hogs’ fifth 500+ yard game of the season with 527 in a loss to No. 4 Texas A&M (Oct. 18) … Started and paved way for 496 yards of total offense (240 rushing, 282 passing) in a loss at No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 11) … Started in a loss to Notre Dame (Sept. 27) … Blocked for 500 yards of total offense in a loss at Memphis (Sept. 20) … Started and played an integral role in Arkansas’ 526 yards of total offense (305 passing, 225 rushing) in a loss at Ole Miss (Sept. 13) … Paved the way for 630 yards of total offense during the Razorbacks’ dominant 56-14 win over Arkansas State (Sept. 6) … Was part of an Arkansas offensive line that eclipsed the 300-yard mark in both passing and rushing with 323 yards through the air and 321 yards on the ground while not allowing a single sack in the victory, marking just the fourth time in program history that Arkansas registered 300+ yards in passing and rushing in the same game (Sept. 6) … Also tallied a tackle in the win over the Red Wolves (Sept. 6) … Started in a season-opening win over Alabama A&M, paving the way for 552 total yards of offense including 358 yards passing and 194 yards rushing (Aug. 30).

2024 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE) Started all 13 games on the Razorbacks’ offensive line … Helped the Razorbacks average 459.5 yards of total offense per game which ranked 10th nationally while pass blocking for an aerial attack that ranked 18th nationally with an average of 274.7 yards per game … Helped pave way for 559 total yards of offense during a 39-26 Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Started in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Paved the way for 434 yards of total offense in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Started in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played an integral role in helping Arkansas rush for 200-plus yards in its first three games of the season … Started in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Started on the Arkansas offensive line at Oklahoma State, paving the way for 648 yards of total offense (Sept. 7) … Made first career start at left guard while paving the way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Saw action in six games during his second year in the program, earning time on the offensive line and special teams … Received seven snaps on the offensive line in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2), 10 vs. BYU (Sept. 16) and five vs. FIU (Nov. 18) according to Pro Football Focus … Did not allow a sack over 10 pass plays … Served on the field goal/extra points unit in three games.

2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season at Arkansas, seeing action in two games … Earned snaps in wins at Auburn and vs. Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practices … Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 3 player in Arkansas and No. 29 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Played both offensive and defensive line for head coach Todd Eskola at Joe T. Robinson High School … Helped Joe T. Robinson to a state championship with a 14-1 record as a senior … Graded at 86% as an offensive lineman, while adding 61 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the defense line … As a junior played on a team that went 8-4 and qualified for the state playoffs … Appeared in nine games and recorded 36 total tackles with 15.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks … His sophomore season, he helped the team to a 14-1 record and a state title … Registered 44 tackles with 14.0 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss … Started at right tackle as a freshman on a team that finished 12-3 and qualified for the state title game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Elliott (former Arkansas defensive lineman from 2001-04) and Tiffany Harris … has a brother, Elliott Jr., and a sister, Talia … Born September 8, 2004.

