Arkansas starting pitcher enters transfer portal

Arkansas left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher has entered the transfer portal, a source told HawgBeat on Tuesday.

Fisher just finished up his third season with the Razorbacks and started 10 of the 18 games he played in. In 56.1 innings of work, he struck out 58 batters to just 17 walks and owns an ERA of 5.59.

It is also worth noting that Fisher is draft-eligible and in his money year. He’ll have more leverage with MLB teams should he be drafted in the MLB Draft.

The Noble, Oklahoma, native is the 10th Razorback to enter the transfer portal this cycle. Tuesday is the final day to enter the transfer portal.

Entered transfer portal (10)

~ LHP Joey Lorenzini

~ LHP Jacob Imoto

~ INF Cayden Mitchell

~ INF Tyler Holland

~ INF/OF Landon Schaefer

~ INF/RHP Carson Brumbaugh

~ RHP Grant Wren

~ C Carson Willis

~ 1B Alexander Peck

~ LHP Colin Fisher

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