Arkansas takes on South Florida after run-ruling Fordham to kick off Fayetteville Regional
No. 5 overall NCAA Tournament seed Arkansas (43-11) began Fayetteville Regional play with an 8-0 walk off run rule triumph over Fordham at Bogle Park on Friday. The Razorbacks will face South Florida Saturday afternoon with a spot in the championship round on the line.
AUSL Draft selection Dakota Kennedy’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning secured the win over the Rams. It was Kennedy’s first home run since Mississippi State on April 11. Tianna Bell and Karlie Davison also hit a long ball and five Hogs finished with multiple hits.
Arkansas led 3-0 in the bottom of the second when a lightening delay briefly halted the matchup, but play resumed about 40 minutes later and the Razorbacks handled business the rest of the way.
Payton Burnham also tossed another gem, as the Oregon native went the distance while allowing just 3 hits while issuing no walks and striking out 6 batters.
Click here for the full box score.
GAME NOTABLES
- The Razorbacks registered their 22nd run-rule victory of the season which ranks second in program history and one shy of the single-season program record set in 2025.
- Tianna Bell blasted her team-leading 16th home run of the season, setting a new single-season career high. She previously hit 15 last season while at Cal. Bell also improved her reached-base streak to a team-best nine games.
- Arkansas is now 25-28 all-time in NCAA Tournament play, including an 18-16 mark under head coach Courtney Deifel. The Razorbacks have now won six consecutive opening round games in regional play dating back to 2021.
- Payton Burnham tossed her second-consecutive complete-game shutout after throwing a three-hit seven-inning shutout her last time out against Mississippi State (May 6).
- Arkansas recorded its 25th home win this season which is tied for third-most in Bogle Park history (2009-present).
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Arkansas will take on the South Florida Bulls (43-15) in the semifinal round. The Bulls are led by legendary head coach Ken Eriksen, who has more than 1,200 career victories and is among the Top 6 active coaches with the most wins. They are the back-to-back AAC Tournament champions and defeated Washington 3-1 in the first round of the Fayetteville Regional.
Statistical comparison
|2026 Stats
|Arkansas
|South Florida
|Batting average
|.339
|.294
|OPS
|1.004
|.799
|Runs per game
|7.5
|4.7
|Home runs
|73
|29
|Stolen bases (success rate)
|32 (94%)
|55 (77%)
|ERA
|2.47
|2.57
|Opponent batting average
|.213
|.239
|Fielding percentage
|.979
|.979
How To Watch
Who: 1-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 3-seed South Florida
When: Saturday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bogle Park – Fayetteville, Arkansas
How to watch: ESPN+
Regional Schedule
Game 1: Arkansas vs. Fordham – 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Washington vs. South Florida – 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Arkansas vs. South Florida – 1 p.m.
Game 4: Fordham vs. Washington – 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary game – 3:30 p.m.
- Times are not final and can be adjusted by the NCAA and TV
Arkansas vs. South Florida Players To Watch
ARKANSAS
LHP Robyn Herron
2026 stats: 1.98 ERA, 27 GP, 106 IP, 69 H, 30 ER, 39 BB, 166 K, .177 BAA
1B Tianna Bell
2026 stats: .377/.454/.710, 53 GP, 162 AB, 61 H, 9 2B, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 20 BB, 16 K
UTL Brinli Bain
2026 stats: .355/.508/.543, 53 GP, 138 AB, 49 H, 17 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 42 BB, 18 K
DP Dakota Kennedy
2026 stats: .353/.449/.741, 47 GP, 139 AB, 49 H, 10 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR, 43 RBI, 22 BB, 21 K
3B Ella McDowell
2026 stats: .340/.426/.599, 53 GP, 162 AB, 55 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 50 RBI, 22 BB, 14 K
SOUTH FLORIDA
Anne Long
2026 stats: 1.59 ERA, 33 GP, 171.1 IP, 130 H, 39 ER, 53 BB, 111 K, .210 BAA
Alex Wilkes
2026 stats: .349/.418/.599, 58 GP, 172 AB, 60 H, 16 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 17 BB, 16 K
Alexa Galligani
2026 stats: .330/.377/.486, 58 GP, 185 AB, 61 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11 BB, 24 K
Toryn Fulton
2026 stats: .317/.411/.532, 56 GP, 139 AB, 44 H, 3 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 25 BB, 23 K
Kathy Garcia-Soto
2026 stats: .301/.397/.434, 58 GP, 173 AB, 52 H, 11 2B, 6 3B, 14 RBI,22 BB, 22 K
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