Arkansas takes on South Florida for Fayetteville Regional championship

Two Fayetteville Regional games, two run rule victories.

No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed Arkansas (44-11) took care of South Florida 8-0 in six innings on Saturday to advance to the championship round after handing Fordham by the exact same result Friday.

The Bulls staved off elimination in wins over Fordham and Washington, but must defeat Arkansas twice to advance.

The Hogs quickly put up a five spot in the first inning against south Florida, headlined by senior second baseman Karlie Davison’s grand slam, then plated three more runs in the third. Robyn Herron and Payton Burnham combined for six frames of four-hit ball with zero walks and four strikeouts.

Along with Davison’s ongoing heroics, Reagan Johnson and Dakota Kennedy each registered multiple hits in the contest.

Click here for the full box score.

First pitch for Game 1 between the Bulls and Hogs is set for 1 p.m. CT and the ‘if necessary’ game will be played around 3:30 p.m. CT.

NOTABLES

The Razorbacks registered their 23 rd run-rule victory of the season which tied the single-season program record initially set in 2025.

run-rule victory of the season which tied the single-season program record initially set in 2025. Arkansas is 307-9 when scoring eight or more runs all-time, including a 172-1 mark during the Courtney Deifel era (2016-present). The Razorbacks are on a 120-game winning streak when scoring 8+ runs. The last loss the Razorbacks had when accomplishing the feat was a 12-11 loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 11, 2021, during the season opener at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La.

Arkansas is now 26-28 all-time in NCAA Tournament play, including an 19-16 mark under head coach Courtney Deifel. The Razorbacks have now won five consecutive regional round games dating back to 2025.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas South Florida Batting average .339 .292 OPS 1.005 .794 Runs per game 7.5 4.6 Home runs 74 29 Stolen bases (success rate) 32 (94%) 55 (77%) ERA 2.45 2.69 Opponent batting average .213 .241 Fielding percentage .979 .980

How To Watch

Who: 1-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 3-seed South Florida

When: Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bogle Park – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: ESPN+

Arkansas vs. South Florida Players To Watch

ARKANSAS

Robyn Herron

2026 stats: 1.97 ERA, 28 GP, 110 IP, 31 ER, 39 BB, 169 K

Payton Burnham

2026 stats: 1.77 ERA, 24 GP, 95 IP, 24 ER, 21 BB, 58 K

Tianna Bell

2026 stats: .376/.451/.712, 55 GP, 170 AB, 64 H, 9 2B, 16 HR, 56 RBI, 20 BB, 18 K

Brinli Bain

2026 stats: .359/.519/.542, 55 GP, 142 AB, 51 H, 17 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 46 BB, 18 K

Dakota Kennedy

2026 stats: .359/.457/.759, 49 GP, 52 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 46 RBI, 24 BB, 21 K

Karlie Davison

2026 stats: .357/.452/.651, 55 GP, 129 AB, 46 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 43 RBI, 15 BB, 21 K

SOUTH FLORIDA

Anne Long

2026 stats: 1.79 ERA, 34 GP, 171.2 IP, 134 H, 44 ER, 54 BB, 112 K, .214 BAA

Alex Wilkes

2026 stats: .349/.417/.594, 59 GP, 175 AB, 61 H, 16 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 17 BB, 16 K

Alexa Galligani

2026 stats: .330/.376/.484, 59 GP, 188 AB, 62 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11 BB, 25 K

Toryn Fulton

2026 stats: .314/.406/.529, 57 GP, 140 AB, 44 H, 3 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 25 BB, 23 K

Kathy Garcia-Soto

2026 stats: .295/.391/.426, 59 GP, 176 AB, 52 H, 11 2B, 6 3B, 14 RBI, 22 BB, 22 K

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