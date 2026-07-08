Arkansas’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against Michigan State officially announced

Arkansas basketball’s game against Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day was officially announced on Wednesday.

The game between the Razorbacks and Spartans will tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It is a part of the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Day Classic and will follow the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions game.

This is the second year in a row the Razorbacks and Spartans will face off, as the two played in East Lansing last season. Michigan State won 69-66.

The game will also mark the third season the Razorbacks have played on Thanksgiving Day. The Hogs played Illinois in head coach John Calipari’s first year at the helm of the program and played Duke last season. Both games were losses for Arkansas.

“We are grateful for the opportunity CBS is affording us by playing on Thanksgiving Day for a third straight year,” Calipari said in a press release. “Our program has benefited from playing in this game both on the court and from the national exposure. Last year, our Thanksgiving Day game on CBS was the most viewed college basketball game of the season, and one of the most-watched regular-season games in over 30 years.

“I have no doubt us playing Michigan State will match that. Coach Izzo is a great friend, and I never like competing against friends because someone has to lose. But, this is the type of game our team will need to see where we stand early in the season and to prepare for the SEC season and beyond.”

The game in East Lansing is the first part of a home-and-home series, and Calipari said the plan is for Michigan State to play at Bud Walton Arena in the 2027-28 season.

Both Arkansas and Michigan State are perceived to be Top 15 teams heading into next season. The Hogs have the nation’s top recruiting class coming in, headlined by five-stars Jordan Smith Jr. and Abdou Toure, as well as in-state legacy JJ Andrews and Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen.

Michigan State returns All-Big 10 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. as well as Jordan Scott and Coen Carr. The Spartans have the third-best recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.