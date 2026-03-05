Arkansas to build Nolan Richardson statue outside Bud Walton Arena

Legendary Razorback head coach Nolan Richardson will have a statue outside Bud Walton Arena, it was announced during halftime of Arkansas’ basketball game against Texas on Wednesday.

”Coach, we’re standing here on Nolan Richardson Court in Bud Walton Arena,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “You’re a Hall of Fame coach, a national championship coach. You set the standard of Razorback basketball. It is my honor to announce that we have started the process to design and erect a statue outside of Bud Walton Arena.”

Fans have been clamoring for years that Richardson deserves a statue. He led the Hogs to their one and only National Championship in 1994 and the court was named after the former Head Hog in 2019.

Coming soon to Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/Zu2JIysamo — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) March 5, 2026

”Thank you for all the great years and great memories,” Richardson told the crowd at Bud Walton Arena. “Thank you to my assistant coaches for putting up with me. Thanks to everyone who had a chance to put up with me. There’s only one thing for you to do, is to call the Hogs!”

Richardson then led the crowd in what may be the loudest Hog Call inside Bud Walton Arena this season.

Richardson was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. He played basketball for Texas Western from 1961 to 1964 before his coaching career started. He is the only coach to win a championship in Division I, Junior College and NIT.

From Bud Walton, where a new Nolan Richardson statue will be built soon. pic.twitter.com/31g0Ca8Iep — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) March 5, 2026

He amassed a 508-206 overall record and led the Razorbacks to a 389-169 record in his 11 years at the helm. They made the NCAA Tournament in nine of those years and played in the NIT in one of them.

