Arkansas to face Hawaii in first round of NCAA Tournament

The stage is set. Arkansas was selected as a 4-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face the 13-seed Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the first round.

The Razorbacks are in the West region of the bracket and will play the first and second rounds in Portland, Oregon. Should they win the first round, they’ll play the winner of 5-seed Wisconsin and 12-seed High Point.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be played in San Jose, California.

Hawaii comes out of the Big West Conference and had an overall record of 24-8 and 14-6 in league play. It played California-Irvine in the conference championship.

Arkansas finished the season with a regular season record of 23-8 that includes a 13-5 mark in SEC play. It entered the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, as the 3-seed and took down Oklahoma and Ole Miss to advance to the SEC Championship game, where they beat Vanderbilt 86-75 to claim their first SEC Tournament title since 2000.

The first-round matchup against Hawaii will be played on Thursday. This will be the furthest west that head coach John Calipari has ever been for a first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

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