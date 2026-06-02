Arkansas to play Big 12 team next season, per report

The Arkansas basketball team is going to play Arizona next season, according to a report from Matt Norlander.

The Hogs and Wildcats will play the game in Phoenix next season in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at the Mortgage Matchup Center, the home of the Phoenix Suns. It’s a part of a double-header that will be followed by SMU-UNLV.

The two teams have verbally agreed to next season’s game, plus a home-and-home that will continue through the 2028-29 season. Arizona will play at Bud Walton Arena in the 2027-28 season.

Norlander’s report says there is an option for a fourth game after the Hogs travel to McKale Center in Tucson in 2028-29, at a time neutral site that is more geographically-favorable for Arkansas.

Arkansas and Arizona last matched up a few months ago in the Sweet Sixteen, a game the Wildcats won in dominant fashion, 109-88.

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