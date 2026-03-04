Arkansas, Tyson Foods announce expanded partnership

The Arkansas Athletics Administration has inked a deal with Tyson Foods in what the UA calls a “landmark athletics sponsorship.”

Beginning in the 2026-27 athletic year, Tyson Foods logo will appear on the jerseys of all 19 men’s and women’s varsity Razorback teams. Tyson’s logo will be displayed across sports venues and will be on a patch on uniforms of 19 men’s and women’s sports.

“Tyson Foods has been proud to support the Arkansas Razorbacks for generations—investing in champions today and leaders for tomorrow in the state we’ve called home for more than 90 years,” said John Tyson, Chairman of the Board at Tyson Foods said of the multi-year agreement. “Together, we support young people to compete and succeed—on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.”

According to On3, “roughly 90%” of revenue from the deal expects to benefit athletes “through name, image and likeness opportunities tied to the partnership.”

“The intention is that every student-athlete will be positively impacted by this partnership,” Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That was really important to Mr. Tyson and Donnie King, their president and CEO, and Kristina Lambert, their chief growth officer. And it’s really important to us as well.”

Yurachek added in the piece from the NWADG that this is “the largest true sponsorship agreement in college athletics right now.”

HawgBeat has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for more information on the new deal.