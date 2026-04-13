Arkansas wide receiver removed from roster
Arkansas wide receiver Jalen Brown has been removed from the Razorbacks’ roster, HawgBeat has learned.
Brown’s was arrested in Farmington on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution over the weekend. A spokesperson for the UA told HawgBeat that Brown is “no longer a member of our program.”
Arkansas is the third school for Brown, who transferred from Florida State, where he was arrested with possession of a controlled substance.
Brown played in five games last season before a broken leg against Notre Dame ended his season.