Arkansas wing Karter Knox's status for South Carolina game revealed

Arkansas sophomore wing Karter Knox was listed as probable for Wednesday’s game at Bud Walton Arena against the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to the SEC Availability Report that was released Tuesday evening.

The Tampa, Fla., native suffered a hip injury with 4:30 remaining in the first half of Saturday’s 95-73 loss at Auburn and did not return. Razorbacks head coach John Calipari said he’s not sure where the injury occurred, but it was a hip pointer that forced the sophomore to miss the remainder of the contest.

“When they fell on him,” Calipari said postgame. “I don’t know if it was a play at half court where he got fouled and no call, or it was one on the other side of the baseline. But he got hit pretty good from what I hear.”

Calipari said on his radio show Monday that Knox did not practice that day.

So far in 2025-26, Knox is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists shooting 44.9% from the field, 45.3% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free throw line.

The No. 17 Razorbacks (12-4 ,2-1) tip off against South Carolina at 8 p.m. CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.

