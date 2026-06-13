Arkansas wing will miss time with knee injury

It did not take long for the injury bug to strike the Arkansas Razorback basketball team for the 2026-2027 basketball season. Full practices have yet to start, and the Hogs are already down one player due to a knee injury.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Sealy suffered a knee injury during workouts this week.

“Isaiah Sealy hurt his knee playing pick up yesterday,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said on X Saturday. “It is going to require surgery. We don’t know the timeline. I am disappointed for him because he has gotten so much better and spent time working on his game.”

Sealy, a 6-foot-7 wing from Springdale, Ark., appeared in 19 games last season as a true freshman. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in limited action. A high-level athlete, Sealy looked to fight for a bigger role this year.

While this injury does not impact the starting rotation, the Razorbacks are already down one of their top 10 projected players for the season. The 2026-2027 roster should have more depth than previous Calipari-coached Arkansas teams, but the injury bug has been unforgiving in his short tenure so far.

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