Arkansas wins pitchers' duel over Arkansas State



The No. 6 Arkansas baseball team’s offense was lackluster, but a dominant pitching performance led the Hogs to a 1-0 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday.

Oregon State transfer righty James DeCremer got the start for the Hogs and went 50 total pitches in 3.2 innings. His breaking ball was working well and all three strikeouts he recorded were looking. The only hit allowed came on the final pitch he threw, which was a double. Lonoke native Steele Eaves came on in relief in the fourth inning and got Evan Griffis to groundout to shortstop to end the scoring threat.

Eaves had an efficient outing and put in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out four batters and issued one walk while allowing no hits to the 10 batters he faced. His day ended in the seventh inning after he struck out Griffis, once again, looking on a full count. Parker Coil came in and struck out the two remaining batters in the frame, and in the 2.2 innings he pitched, struck out six with two walks and zero hits.

As evidenced by the final score, the Diamond Hogs could not get anything going offensively. They amassed seven hits but were just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-14 with runners on. The Hogs left seven runners stranded and struck out seven times.

The lone run of the game came thanks in part to a Red Wolves error in the bottom of the first. Ryder Helfrick drew a walk with one out, then advanced to second after a pickoff throw went into the stands. He came around to score on a Kuhio Aloy single to right field.

Wednesday’s outcome was the first time since 2024 that Arkansas has played in a game with a 1-0 final score. It happened twice that year, as Arkansas beat Auburn on March 21, then lost to Texas A&M in 11 innings that year. Both games were on the road.

Arkansas will remain home and face the Texas-Arlington Mavericks in a three-game series that starts on Friday.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

CF Maika Niu

C Ryder Helfrick

1B Reese Robinett

RF Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

DH Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

LF Christian Turner

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP James DeCremer

Arkansas State:

CF Ashton Quiller

2B Lane Walton

SS Patrick Engskov

RF Evan Griffis

DH Aidan Houseworth

LF Cross Jumper

1B Cason Campbell

3B Raul Torres

C Kaden Amundson

RHP Colin Maloney

Live Play-By-Play

Ninth inning

T9 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Engskov, Pat struck out swinging (0-2 KFFS)

Griffis, Eva struck out swinging (2-2 SFFBBFS)

Houseworth, grounded out to 2b (0-0)

Eighth inning

T8 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Martinez, De walked (3-2 BFBSBB)

Torres, Raul out at first 1b to 2b, bunt, SAC (0-1 F); Martinez, De advanced to second

Williams, Ja struck out looking (0-2 KFK)

Quiller, Ash intentionally walked

Walton, Lane struck out swinging (0-2 FFFS)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

B8 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Robinett singled through the right side (0-1 K)

Aloy grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (1-0 B); Robinett out on the play

Sewell, Isaa to p for Turner, Kole

Souza stole second

Rutenbar intentionally walked (1-1 KB)

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch; Souza advanced to third on a wild pitch

Pompey struck out looking (1-2 BSSK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Seventh inning

T7 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Griffis, Eva struck out looking (3-2 BBBKFK)

Coil to p for Eaves

Houseworth, struck out swinging (2-2 FBFFBFS)

Jumper, Cros struck out swinging (1-2 KFBS)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B7 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Turner grounded out to 2b (1-2 BFF

Brumbaugh lined out to cf (1-0 B)

Niu singled to third base (2-2 SBFB)

Turner, Kole to p for Weimer, Tyle

Helfrick grounded out to ss (0-1 S)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Sixth inning

T6 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Quiller, Ash struck out swinging (1-2 SBSFS)

Walton, Lane grounded out to ss (1-1 SB)

Engskov, Pat grounded out to ss (0-0)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B6 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Aloy struck out swinging (0-2 KKS)

Souza walked (3-2 SBSBBB)

Stewart out at first p to ss to 1b (0-2 KS); Souza advanced to third

Pompey grounded out to 3b (0-1 K)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Fifth inning

T5 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Houseworth, reached on a fielding error by 2b (0-0)

Houseworth, advanced to second on a passed ball

Jumper, Cros struck out swinging (1-2 KBFFS)

Campbell, Ca struck out swinging (2-2 BFFBFS)

Torres, Raul walked (3-0 BBBB)

Amundson, Ka reached on a fielder’s choice (0-0); Torres, Raul out at second ss to 2b

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB

B5 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Turner singled to pitcher, bunt (0-1 K)

Brumbaugh grounded out to p, bunt, SAC (0-0); Turner advanced to second

Weimer, Tyler to p for Ashford, Ryan

Niu struck out swinging (1-2 SFFBS)

Helfrick walked (3-2 SBBKBB)

Robinett grounded out to p (2-2 FBSB)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Fourth inning

T4 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Quiller, Ash grounded out to 3b (0-2 FF)

Walton, Lane struck out looking (3-2 FSFBBBK)

Engskov, Pat doubled up the middle (2-2 BKBF)

Eaves to p for DeCremer

Griffis, Eva grounded out to ss (2-2 BKBKF)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B4 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0 (Ryan Ashford pitching)

Souza flied out to cf (0-0)

Stewart struck out swinging (0-2 KSS)

Pompey struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (2-2 KKBBFFS)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Third inning

T3 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Campbell, Ca grounded out to 2b (1-1 BK)

Torres, Raul lined out to 2b (0-1 S)

Amundson, Ka grounded out to 3b (2-2 FBBFF)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B3 — Arkansas , Arkansas State 0

Niu singled up the middle (0-0)

Helfrick lined into double play ss to 1b (0-1 K); Niu out on the play

Robinett singled to right field (3-2 SBSBB)

Aloy popped up to ss (1-0 B)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Second inning

T2– Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Griffis, Eva struck out looking (2-2 KSBBK)

Houseworth, struck out looking (2-2 KKFBBK)

Jumper, Cros flied out to cf (0-0)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B2 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Stewart singled through the left side (0-0

Pompey flied out to lf (1-2 BFF)

Turner struck out swinging (1-2 BFSFFFS)

Brumbaugh struck out swinging (1-2 BKFS)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

First inning

T1 — Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0

Quiller, Ash grounded out to 2b (0-2 KS)

Walton, Lane flied out to cf (3-1 BBSB)

Engskov, Pat grounded out to 3b (1-2 BSK)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B1 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Niu flied out to cf (1-1 BK)

Helfrick walked (3-1 BBBKB

Helfrick advanced to second on an error by p, failed pickoff attempt

Robinett walked (3-2 BBBKFFB)

Aloy singled to right center, RBI (1-2 BFF); Robinett advanced to third; Helfrick scored (1-0)

Souza grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (2-1 BBS); Aloy out on the play

ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB