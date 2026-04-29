Arkansas wraps up regular season at Texas in another Top 10 showdown

No. 7 Arkansas wraps up the regular season on the road with yet another Top 10 matchup, this time against No. 6 Texas in a Thursday-Saturday series at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. This will be the first meeting between the Razorbacks and Longhorns since the 2022 Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.

Arkansas rebounded from a series loss at top-ranked Oklahoma with a series win over Missouri last weekend, which head coach Courtney Deifel felt her squad left some meat on the bone.

“We want to see a strong finish in regular season,” Deifel said of the Texas series. “It is nice coming off the weekend winning a series when I don’t necessarily feel like we have played our best and that is part of it is just figuring out how to win games when you are not flowing as well.”

With the focus about to shift to the postseason, Deifel wants the Razorbacks to return to focusing on the basics.

“I think we want to get back to who we are and what has made us really good. It is just putting the focus this week on really diving into our prep and trusting our plans, focusing on what we do well collectively and leaning into each other going into this last weekend.”

Star senior outfielder Dakota Kennedy has been out since Game 2 of the Oklahoma series with a knee injury, but Deifel said there is a chance she could play this weekend.

“I think we will see her in some capacity,” Deifel said. “As soon as our doctors say she is good to go, whatever that looks like, then we’ll go, but we are still going to be really mindful of the big picture. She is doing really well, really tuff. She is going to do whatever she can for this team.”

HawgBeat has you covered on the statistical comparison, weekend schedule and opposing players to watch between the Razorbacks and Longhorns.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Texas Batting average .355 .354 OPS 1.048 1.059 Runs per game 8 7.8 Home runs 67 75 Stolen bases (success rate) 31 (94%) 64 (82%) ERA 2.57 2.76 Opponent batting average .215 .244 Fielding percentage .982 .971

Things To Know About The Weekend

Thursday – Thursday 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Friday – 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday – 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

Karlie Davison named SEC Player of the Week

Senior second baseman Karlie Davison was selected as the SEC Player of the Week by the league office on Tuesday following breakout performances in the Missouri series and midweek matchup against Tulsa.

Over the week, the Torrance (Calif.) native batted .667 with a 1.769 on-base plus slugging percentage and notched six hits, including a home run, plus scored three runs and batted two in. She also posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with seven putout and five assists.

Davison’s final college season has been her best one, currently slashing .382/.474/.645 in 110 at-bats with 42 hits, 6 doubles, 1 3B, 7 HR and 36 RBI with 13 walks and only 11 strikeouts.

TEXAS OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Teagan Kavan: 2.92 ERA, 28 GP, 134.1 IP, 126 H, 56 ER, 43 BB, 165 K

IF Katie Stewart: .468/.590/1.087, 46 GP, 126 AB, 59 H, 6 2B, 24 HR, 61 RBI, 34 BB, 23 K

OF Kayden Henry: .420/.515/1.087, 46 GP, 143 AB, 60 H, 15 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 27 BB, 17 K

C Reese Atwood: .366/.456/.776, 46 GP, 134 AB, 49 H, 7 2B, 16 HR, 53 RBI, 21 BB, 21 K

IF Vivi Martinez: .387/.457/.546, 43 GP, 119 AB, 46 H, 10 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI, 14 BB, 6 K

IF Leighann Goode: .383/.482/.687, 43 GP, 115 AB, 44 H, 8 2B, 9 HR, 33 RBi, 23 BB, 14 K

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