Auburn EDGE, former 4-star commits to Arkansas

Auburn EDGE transfer Jamonta Waller has committed to Arkansas, he announced Wednesday. Waller is the 14th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Waller was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 and was rated in the Top 150 overall, signing with Auburn at the time current Hogs defensive coordinator Ron Roberts held the same position with the Tigers.

The Picayune Memorial (Miss.) alumnus missed most of his true freshman season with a foot injury that caused him to miss all but two games and did not see any game action in 2025.

Official player bio:

2025: Did not see game action.

2024: True freshman buck … enrolled in January … saw first action against Alabama A&M … tackle against AAMU … foot injury during October open week required season-ending surgery



High School: High-energy defender who plays with a purpose … MHSAA/MAC Class 6A Mr. Football … team captain who led Coach Cody Stogner’s Maroon Tide into the South state finals as a senior after back-to-back state titles … 69 tackles, 9 sacks, 22 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked punt as a senior … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … first team all-state … Under Armour All-American … Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen … 106 tackles, 24 TFL, 11.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries as a junior … five stars from ESPN … 247Sports and ESPN rate him the No. 1 overall recruit in Mississippi … also a basketball letterman



Personal: Birthday is August 26 … son of Juanita Waller … has a brother, Ricardo, and a sister, Jasmine … studying in the College of Education

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• Jahiem Johnson

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

