Auburn takes rubber match in dominant fashion against Razorbacks

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (22-9, 6-6 SEC) scored the final 8 runs against No. 17 Arkansas (20-13, 5-7 SEC) to win the rubber match, 8-3 and take its first series win over the Razorbacks since 2017.

The Razorbacks scored first and tagged Auburn starter Alex Petrovic for 3 runs in the second inning. Freshman left fielder Christian Turner came through with a 2-out, 2-run single after Kuhio Aloy drove in the first run of the game with a groundout.

Lefty starter Colin Fisher struggled for his fourth straight start and immediately gave all 3 runs back in the bottom of the second. Brandon McCraine hit a two-run double that split the outfielders in right-center.

Auburn scored two more in the third. The go-ahead run came off the bat of Ethin Bingaman on a RBI double to center before McCraine singled in another run.

Fisher lasted just 2 ⅔ and failed to get out of the third inning for the fourth straight weekend. With his 5 earned runs Saturday, Fisher now has a season ERA of 4.37 after starting the season with 22 innings without allowing an earned run. In 17 ⅓ career SEC innings, Fisher now has a 12.40 ERA.

Outside of the second inning, Petrovic only allowed one baserunner in his 5 innings of work. Petrovic hit Kuhio Aloy to lead off the fifth inning, but he was immediately erased on a 1-6-3 double play on a comebacker off the bat of Turner.

Arkansas’ offense did not fare much better against Jackson Sanders, Auburn’s usual No. 2 starter who came out of the bullpen because the series was moved up a day. Arkansas never got the tying run to the plate in the final four innings.

A 15 minute rain delay in the top of the seventh with one out didn’t slow Sanders down. Once play resumed, Sanders struck out both Arkansas hitters to retire the side. Arkansas struck out 12 times to Auburn’s two. It marks the 11th time out of 12 SEC games that the Razorbacks have struck out at least 10 times.

Auburn continued to add on with an insurance run in the sixth and two more in the eighth. Bub Terrell hit his sixth home run of the season.

Bub Blast No. 6@BubTerrell hits a screamer to right! 😱 pic.twitter.com/PRQE8Omm2R — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 4, 2026

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium to take on Arkansas-Little Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 17 Arkansas (20-12, 5-6 SEC) faces off against No. 18 Auburn (21-9, 5-6 SEC) in a Saturday rubber match. The Razorbacks came back to take game two after falling behind early. Despite leaving the final two games as TBA, coach Dave Van Horn sends out the same three starters as the previous seven weeks. Lefty Colin Fisher (2-3, 3.34 ERA) gets the start for Arkansas while Auburn starts righty Alex Petrovic (4-1, 2.80 ERA). Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Tigers.

First pitch has been delayed roughly 15 minutes to 2:17 p.m. due to a storm cell in the local area.

The game entered a rain delay at 4:15 p.m. with one out in the seventh and lasted just 16 minutes.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

2B Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

3B Reese Robinett

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

LF Christian Turner

LHP Colin Fisher

Auburn

CF Bristol Carter

2B Chris Rembert

C Chase Fralick

3B Eric Guevara

1B Ethin Bingaman

LF Bub Terrell

SS Brandon McCraine

DH Todd Clay

RF Cade Belyeu

RHP Alex Petrovic

Top 9th:

Rutenbar grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Niu struck out looking, 2 outs

Robinett lined out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Belyeu grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 1 out

Turner flied out to left, 2 outs

Rembert doubled to left

Fralick flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Turner struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza singled to center

Helfrick grounded out to third, Souza to second, 2 outs

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Cole Gibler replaced Eaves

Terrell grounded out to second, 1 out

McCraine grounded out to short, 2 outs

Clay grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Niu hit by a pitch

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Niu advanced to second on a wild pitch

Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu advanced to third on a wild pitch

Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

The game was delayed 16 minutes due to rain with one out.

Bottom 6th:

Belyeu flied out to center, 1 out

Mark Brissey replaced Coil

Carter walked

Carter stole second

Carter advanced to third on a wild pitch

Rembert grounded out to third, Carter scored, 2 outs, Auburn 7, Arkansas 3

Fralick homered to right, Auburn 8. Arkansas 3

Steele Eaves replaced Brissey

Guevara singled to center

Bingaman flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Jackson Sanders replaced Petrovic

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Guevara struck out looking, 1 out

Bingaman grounded out to second, 2 outs

Terrell homered to right, Auburn 6, Arkansas 3

McCraine singled to right

Clay flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Aloy hit by a pitch

Turner grounded into a double play, pitcher to short to first, Aloy out at second, 2 outs

Souza grounded out to first, 3 outs

Petrovic is rolling. Hit Aloy with a 1-2 pitch but got the speedy Turner to hit a comebacker. He starts a beauty of a 1-6-3 DP to face the minimum.

Bottom 4th:

Carter fouled out to the catcher, bunt, 1 out

Rembert grounded out to third, 2 outs

Fralick flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Niu struck out looking, 1 out

Robinett flied out to left, 2 outs

Stewart grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Rembert singled to center

Fralick walked, Rembert to second

Guevara flied out to right, Rembert to third, 1 out

Rembert caught stealing home, 2 outs, catcher to second to catcher, Fralick to second

Bingaman doubled to center, Fralick scored, Auburn 4, Arkansas 3

Terrell walked

Jackson Kircher replaced Fisher

McCraine singled to right, Bingaman scored, Terrell to second, Auburn 5, Arkansas 3

Clay hit by a pitch, Terrell to third, McCraine to second

Parker Coil replaced Kircher

Belyeu flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Guevara singled to the pitcher

Bingaman singled to right, Guevara to second

Terrell hit by a pitch, Guevara to third, Bingaman to second

McCraine doubled to right, Guevara scored, Bingaman scored, Terrell to third, Arkansas 3, Auburn 2

Clay grounded out to second, Terrell scored, McCraine to third, 1 out, Arkansas 3, Auburn 3

Belyeu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Carter grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Rutenbar singled to short

Niu walked, Rutenbar to second

Robinett singled to right, Rutenbar to third, Niu to second

Stewart struck out looking, 1 out

Aloy grounded out to short, Rutenbar scored, Niu to third, Robinett to second, Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Turner singled to center, Niu scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 3, Auburn 0

Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs

The last time Arkansas scored 3+ runs in an SEC game was the 22-6 bludgeoning of South Carolina on March 20.

Bottom 1st:

Carter grounded out to third, 1 out

Rembert grounded out to short, 2 outs

Fralick flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Souza grounded out to third, 1 out

Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs

Kozeal flied out to center, 3 outs

Just 5 pitches for Auburn starter Alex Petrovic in the first.