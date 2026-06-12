Baseball America tabs two Razorbacks as All-Americans

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick and lefty ace Hunter Dietz were named All-Americans by Baseball America on Friday morning.

Both Helfrick and Dietz were named to the Third Team. The two are the 42nd and 43rd All-America honorees in the Dave Van Horn era, and Helfrick is the 13th hitter under hitting coach Nate Thompson to earn All-America recognition.

Also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, Helfrick led the nation in defensive runs saved (27.00), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

Helfrick slashed .283/.417/.562 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI while leading the Hogs in walks with 55, which is good for fourth on the Arkansas single-season top 10 list.

Dietz took the reins as the ace midway through the season and quickly became one of the best pitchers in the SEC and across the country. A semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award (as is Helfrick) and Dick Howser Trophy, Dietz finished the campaign with a 7-4 record, 3.57 ERA and a team-leading 131 strikeouts, 47 of which were looking, in 85.2 innings over 16 starts on the mound.

Helfrick and Dietz are two of four Razorbacks to pick up All-America recognition this postseason. Camden Kozeal was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game, while Ethan McElvain was named an All-American by the NCBWA and American Baseball Coaches Writers Association/Rawlings.

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