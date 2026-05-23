Baseball America's latest projection has Arkansas outside of hosting territory

The Arkansas baseball team is gearing up for the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday, and according to Baseball America, still has work to do if it wants to host a regional in Fayetteville next week.

Baseball America updated its projected field of 64 teams on Saturday morning, and Arkansas is top two-seed in the projection.

“Arkansas is now positioned as our top two-seed to reflect its proximity to hosting,” Baseball America wrote. “The Razorbacks need one win in Hoover to reach the SEC Championship and are now sitting on 19 aggregate SEC wins, including victories over Tennessee and Texas this week. That’s right on the fringe of sneaking into the hosting picture, as 20 total wins over SEC teams tends to carry that kind of weight.

“This area is getting crowded, though. If you’re an Arkansas fan hoping for a home regional, beyond a win you’re rooting for West Virginia and Oregon losses on Saturday.”

The Hogs currently sit at No. 21 in the RPI, a two-spot jump from where they were before the 8-1 win over Texas on Friday evening. The Diamond Sports Ranking (DSR), a new tool the committee will use this year, has Arkansas at No. 14.

There’s only one more guaranteed opportunity for the Razorbacks to bolster their resume, as they’ll play Auburn on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Tigers took two of three from the Hogs earlier this season and are at No. 3 in the RPI and No. 4 in the DSR.

Baseball America’s projected field has Arkansas traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia to play in the Mountaineers’ regional. Also included in that regional are The Citadel and South Dakota State.

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