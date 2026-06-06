Belmont transfer lefty commits to Razorback baseball

Arkansas has landed the commitment of left-handed transfer pitcher Ridge Harvey, he announced on X Saturday.

Harvey, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds, comes to the Razorbacks after a freshman campaign at Belmont in which he posted a 4.24 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 15 walks in 46 2/3 innings of work.

The Collierville, Tennessee, native had his best outing of the season against Evansville on April 18, when he threw seven innings of scoreless ball with a season-high 13 strikeouts with no walks. That performance earned him Missouri Valley pitcher of the week.

He had four appearances where he struck out at least five batters in addition to that outing.

Harvey was a Missouri Valley All-Conference selection as a freshman. He has three years of eligibility remaining. He is the third transfer portal acquisition for the Razorbacks this cycle. Click here for HawgBeat’s roster tracker.

He is the first transfer portal addition of the current cycle, but the Hogs did also add two JUCO pitchers in Micah Henson and Lance Alexander this week.

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