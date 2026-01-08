Big 10 defensive back transferring to Arkansas

Maryland transfer defensive back La’khi Roland has committed to Arkansas, he announced Thursday. Roland, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, is the 19th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining and picked the Hogs over Ohio State and Georgia Tech.

The Georgia native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024. Through 11 games this season, Roland logged 21 tackles, 17 of them solo, one tackle for loss and intercepted three passes that included a pick 6.

According to Pro Football Focus, Roland posted a 67.7 defensive grade and a 71.0 coverage grade in 376 snaps at cornerback while allowing only one touchdown.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

