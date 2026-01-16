Big 10 transfer DL commits to Arkansas

Oregon transfer defensive lineman Xadavien Sims has committed to Arkansas, according to reports Friday. Smith, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is the 38th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Durant (Okla.) played as a reserve in two games this season and logged one tackle.

Sims signed with the Ducks as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024 and was the 245th overall prospect, 25th defensive lineman. Additional offers included Arkansas, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among others.

Official player bio:

As A Freshman (2024)

Appeared in two games as a true freshman … Utilized a redshirt … Played one snap on defense against Michigan State (Oct. 4) and two against Maryland (Nov. 9).

High School

A consensus four-star recruit and viewed as a top-275 prospect by 247Sports, the 247Sports Composite and ESPN…Rated as the No. 211 overall recruit by 247Sports and the top recruit in Oklahoma…Viewed as the No. 27 defensive end prospect by ESPN…Rated as the top defensive lineman recruit in the state of Oklahoma by the 247Sports Composite…Viewed as a top-30 defensive end prospect by Rivals…Invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl…Earned a spot in the Polynesian Bowl…Also throws the shotput and discus, winning the Oklahoma Class 5A state title in discus as a junior in 2023 with a throw of 161-10…Attended Denison High School in Texas prior to his junior season…Also recruited by Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

