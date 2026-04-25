Billy Richmond III makes stay-or-go decision with NBA, Arkansas in mind

Arkansas wing Billy Richmond III is testing the NBA Draft waters and has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, on the last day to enter, he announced on his Instagram on Friday.

The Memphis native really came on late in the season on the offensive end and posted double-figure scoring performances in four of the last five games of the season. Prior to that, he had a five-game stretch where he scored at least 20 points in each contest.

“He’s been doing it since he’s been here,” Arkansas assistant coach Bruiser Flint told HawgBeat after the Hogs’ win over High Point in the Round of 32. “Everybody talks about his energy and how much energy he brings to the game every night. What people won’t see — great basketball IQ. So he really knows what he’s doing, knows about positioning.”

Richmond came into the season as a bench piece, but figures to play a starting role next season, as he did for the latter half of this season and in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. His motor, energy and athleticism will be hard to keep off the floor at all times.

Richmond is the third player from last year’s team to declare for the NBA Draft and joins Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, the latter of which is maintaining his college eligibility and could also return to Arkansas.

Click here for a full rundown of Arkansas’ 2026-27 roster.

Official Bio

» Participated in the 2025 Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum High School and College Elite Camps

2024-25 (Fr.):

• 1 of 3 Razorbacks to play all 36 games … Averaged 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds with 49 assists, 19 steals and 15 blocked shots … Missed his first 10 3-pointers until making his first career triple vs South Carolina in the SEC Tourney 1st Rd … Also made one in Rd2 vs Ole Miss.

• Stat sheet did not show his impact through his high energy …. Moved to back-up point guard in Boogie Fland’s absence.

• Over the last 13 games, had 31 of his season’s 49 assists including a career-high six vs Miss State with 4 vs South Carolina … Since the rotation shrunk (last nine games of the season), averaged 9.4 pts & 2.4 assists … 26-of-57 FG (45.6%).

• Prior to the game at Texas, Adou Thiero told ESPN’s Alyssa Lang that Richmond is the unsung hero. He brings a ton of energy off the bench and is perhaps Arkansas’ best defender … After the home win over LSU Coach Cal praised Richmond saying his energy and effort “changed the game.”

• Game highlights include:

• TROY: Had three rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist in 14:47 played … • PACIFIC: Had 9 points, including an alley-oop dunk … • LITTLE ROCK: Grabbed six rebounds … • UMES: Led the team with a career-high nine rebounds (had three of the team’s nine offensive boards) … Also scored in double figures for the first time with 14 points (6-of-8 FG and 2-of-4 FT) … • vs ILLINOIS: For the second straight game, scored double figures with 12 on 6-of-9 shooting … Added four rebounds … • NC A&T: Scored 10 points with five rebounds while dishing out three assists and with two steals … • OAKLAND: Handed out a then career-best four assists … • at KENTUCKY: Only played 10:21, but made an impact as he was +10 … Scored four points thanks to a steal and a dunk in the first half … • at TEXAS: Once again, only played nine minutes, but made a big impact in the win as he was +5 … With Arkansas up seven and 23 seconds left, blocked a layup that led to a Razorback rebound and two free throws made … Then, provided the 78-70 final score by making two free throws with eight seconds left … • ALABAMA:Scored nine points, including a big dunk during the Hog’s 12-0 run … Added four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. .. • LSU: Coach Calipari said of Billy that his energy and effort in the second half “changed the game” for the Razorbacks … Had four points, three rebounds and added four assists (zero turnovers) … Was second on the team at +11 … • at TEXAS A&M: Had an SEC career-high six rebounds … • MISSOURI: Tied for the team lead with five rebounds, playing just 11:21 due to foul trouble … Added three assists … • at SOUTH CAROLINA: Tied his SEC career-high with nine points … • at VANDERBILT: Tied his career high with two steals … Scored eight points by making three field goals, all dunks … Played a then career-high 26:53 … • MISS STATE: Scored an SEC career-best 10 points … Led the team for the first time with a career-high six assists … Tied season high as he was 4-of-4 at the FT line … Tied his career high with two blocked shots, including one with two seconds left to help secure the win … • vs SOUTH CAROLINA:Made his first career 3-pointer at 12:47 of the first half (started year 0-of-10) .. Finished with nine points … Had four assists (with zero turnovers) and tied his career-high with two blocked shots … • vs OLE MISS: Scored a career-high 15 points, going 4-of-7 from the field and a career-best 6-of-8 at the line … Played a career-high 30:55 … Made a 3-pointer for the second-straight game … • vs St. JOHN’S: Led Arkansas in both scoring (16 points) and rebounding (9 boards) both tying his career highs … Helped seal the win with a jumper with 2:58 left to put the Hogs up six and provided the final, 75-66, with a free throw with four seconds left.

High School:

247 Composite 5 Star #25 National #9 SF #2 N.J. On3 4 Star #20 National #7 SF #1 Tenn. 247 4 Star #22 National #8 SF #2 N.J. Rivals 4 Star #22 National #8 SF NA On3 Composite 4 Star #25 National #9 SF #1 Tenn. ESPN 4 Star #38 National #11 SF #1 Tenn.

• 2024 Jordan Brand Classic National Team

• 2024 Iverson Classic

Named first team NJAthletics All-State … Also first team NJHoops.com All-State … Played his final two seasons at Camden (N.J.) HS … As a senior, averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with seven double-doubles, 46 blocked shots and 44 steals … Led Camden to a 30-2 record and the New Jersey Group 2 Championship … Averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2023 … Began his high school career at Memphis East HS.

Personal:

His father, Billy Jr., began his career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Memphis and playing for Calipari with the Tigers (2002-04).

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