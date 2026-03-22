Billy Richmond III unsung hero in Arkansas’ win over High Point

PORTLAND, Ore. — Billy Richmond III wasn’t the one people were talking about after the Arkansas Razorbacks’ win over the High Point Panthers in the Round of 32 on Saturday night, but his late-game plays were a major reason the Hogs are still dancing.

The game was a back-and-forth that looked more like a salsa dance than a basketball game. The Hogs and Panthers traded blows for most of the game, until Arkansas went on a 7-0 run that pushed it ahead for good.

”We needed to shut a couple of those kids down, and he did that at the end of the game,” Arkansas assistant coach Bruiser Flint told HawgBeat in the tunnel outside the locker room postgame.

Richmond finished the game with a double-double and scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, a block and three steals in 38 minutes of action.

All three of those steals came in the final 8:21 of the game, and each one directly led to points on the other end of the floor. Meleek Thomas had a layup after the first, while Darius Acuff Jr. had two layups on the other two steals.

The sophomore wing from Memphis is known as “Billy Goat,” because of his relentless motor and hustle, but Flint said between the ears is an area of his game that often goes overlooked.

”He’s been doing it since he’s been here,” Flint said. “Everybody talks about his energy and how much energy he brings to the game every night. What people won’t see — great basketball IQ. So he really knows what he’s doing, knows about positioning.

”He doesn’t score a lot of points — he made a big three today — he gets a lot of stuff in transition, but defense is his calling card.”

Now, the Razorbacks will head to San Jose, California, to play in their fifth Sweet 16 in the last six years. Richmond was on the team last season that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech, and that experience will pay dividends as the Hogs look to continue advancing.

”Him and DJ (Wagner) have been great throughout this whole trip, talking about how we were here last year,” Flint said. “This is what it’s all about. These are the types of games you want to play, and it happened in the huddles at the end of the game. Those two guys spoke up and said, ‘let’s get ready for this. This is the last four minutes.’

”So those were the guys that experienced it when we won a tough game last year, and they were a part of it. I think they put everybody else at ease.”

Arkansas will play the winner of Utah State-Arizona on Thursday in the Sweet 16 in San Jose, California.

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